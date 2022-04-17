AKA took to social media to let Nota know that he was not happy with what the rapper had been saying recently regarding Ambitiouz Entertainment

Nota claimed that the record label treated its artists better than any other label in South Africa which was not well received online

The rapper also took a swipe at Big Zulu claiming that the KwaZulu-Natal based rapper was driving around in Kwesta's old Hyundai H1

AKA has taken to social media to tell Nota what he thinks about the rapper's recent defence of Ambitiouz Entertainment.

Nota explained how Ambitiouz Entertainment is the most generous label in South Africa to its artists. This was not very well received on social media.

AKA told Nota to "shut up" after he defended Ambitiouz Entertainment and took a swipe at Big Zulu. Photo credit: @akaworldwide, @lavidaNOTA, @BigZulu_ZN

The rapper also took a swipe at Big Zulu, claiming that the artist drives around in Kwesta's old Hyundai H1.

Nota defends Ambitiouz Entertainment

AKA tells Nota to "shut the f@#k up"

Here is what social media users had to say about the whole Nota situation

@Sindi66431674:

"Nota is obsessed with Zola while shooting himself in the foot bcuz we see how trashy he is lo msunu."

@Spelo_Exx:

"Boxing match please and thank you."

@theReal_Dube:

"Nota is like Julius Malema ….

He is smart but he’s too loud"

@LayzaSika:

"Only AKA fans, Nota few fans make fun of Cassper... otherwise the man is loved in s.a..stop lying chief.

