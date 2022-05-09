Vusi Nova has slammed claims that he paid an unknown songwriter R3 000 and a crate of beer for penning the chorus of his latest single, Ndincede

The singer took to social media to rubbish the reports and even shared a clip of himself visiting the 65-year-old songwriter and her family

According to reports, the award-winning musician shared that Tanky-Tanky, aka Nteng-teng, will get 50% of her royalties for her contribution to the song

Vusi Nova has taken to social media to slam reports that he bought his latest song's chorus for R3 000 and a crate of beer. The star denied the allegations that he's robbing the songwriter, Tanky-Tanky Mabutho also known as Nteng-teng.

Vusi Nova denied that he paid a songwriter R3 000 and a crate of beer. Image: @vusinova1

The star reportedly saw the 65-year-old songwriter belting out the song in a viral clip filmed at a funeral in March this year.

City Press reported that the singer paid Nteng-teng only R3 000 and booze for his recently released single titled, Ndincede. TshisaLIVE reports that Snova took to his official Instagram account to rubbish the report.

He said City Press should "be ashamed for writing such rubbish". He added that Nteng-teng would get 50% of her royalties for penning the chorus.

He also shared a clip of himself with the songwriter and her family when he visited them on Mother's Day.

Peeps took to the Vusi's timeline to share their thoughts on his post. Many praised him for dropping such as dope and healing tune.

thabiso_makhubela said:

"Also, what’s wrong with buying a chorus for 3k and a case of beer if that’s the agreement with the seller?"

its.msmo commented:

"There should be a way to hold these people accountable. They knowingly and intentionally write sh*t just to push the paper out, where is ethics and integrity? Sies maan."

sakhiwontshiqa wrote:

"Jealousy and envy are what's written all over this. Keep up the good work and never lose heart."

mms_intelligent_conversations said:

"Jonga, it's more money for you and peace for us. Your songs are healing. We love you. These people have no life. Let me download it."

miss_morara commented:

"Its good publicity for the song, man."

official.qwabetwins wrote:

"This song is giving me goosebumps."

cordelia1997 added:

"Keep on doing what you do best, singing. We love you, Snova."

