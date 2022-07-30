Beyoncé is back with her aptly titled album Renaissance which ushers in her return to the international entertainment scene

The album has been a resounding success and has achieved a great deal in a short amount of time reaching number 1 in 100 hundred countries

The album has restored Beyoncé to her role as Queen B and social media users agree that her crown is firmly in place

Beyoncé's latest album has been released and fans are loving it despite it being leaked a few days earlier.

The new album titled Renaissance is Queen B's first release in six years following her visually aesthetic album Lemonade.

Beyoncé's new album 'Renaissance' has been a huge success. Photo credit: @beyonce

Source: Instagram

Renaissance is more eclectic and adventurous, perfect for a summer of chaos and joy. Beyoncé has become increasingly politically outspoken and this is reflected in some of the lyrics of her tracks.

This is what social media users had to say about Beyoncé's rebirth onto the scene

@partitionbeats:

"#RENAISSANCE confirms Beyoncé’s crown is rock solid and her seat on the throne is permanent. there’s nothing left to discuss."

@beyonceupdtes:

"#RENAISSANCE tracks now occupies the entire top 9 on Apple Music Global."

@CortezCrayton:

"This album gone have me feelin like this walkin around with my headphones in #Beyonce #RENAISSANCE."

@BIacklsKing:

"Beyoncé didn’t just describe the Pride pride flag on “Cozy” - she specifically described Daniel Quasar’s “Progress” pride flag to bring to the forefront marginalized LGBTQ+ people of color, trans people, and those living with / lost to HIV/AIDS #RENAISSANCE."

@beyoncepress:

"@Beyonce’s #RENAISSANCE is the only female album to place 9 songs in the top 9 of the Apple Music Global Chart in 2022."

Busted: Beyoncé's album 'Renaissance' leaked 2 days before release date

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Beyoncé's fans from all corners of the world couldn't wait to get the star's much-anticipated album Renaissance, so they decided to leak it.

The Irreplaceable hitmaker has been teasing fans since the album's announcement a few weeks ago. The star created a buzz when she dropped the album cover and star-studded tracklist. The album features stars such as award-winning Nigerian singer Tems, her husband Jay-Z and Canadian rapper Drake.

However, Beyoncé's fans were surprised to learn that copies of the album, scheduled to drop on Friday, 29 July, were already being sold in France. According to News24, Beyoncé's fans vowed to ensure that the album leak stops.

Source: Briefly News