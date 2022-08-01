Social media personality and influencer Pamela Mtanga will be a co-presenter on channel O's Massive Music

Pamela Mtanga explained what the new gig means to her and the future of the South African entertainment industry

Bonang Matheba complimented Pamela Mtanga, who opened up about how she feels about being recognised by one of South Africa's best presenters

Pamela Mtanga is moving up in the world. Channel O announced the hosts for their Friday night music program, and it is Pamela Mtanga.

Pamela Mtanga talks new Channel O presenter job and how Bonang Matheba inspires her career. Image: Instagram/ @pamela_mtanga/Getty Images/Naomi Galai

Pamela Mtanga is a well-loved content creator. Pamela Mtanga's talent as a host got noticed by Bonang Matheba, who has been vocal about her love for Pamela Mtanga.

Pamela Mtanga opens about Bonang Matheba's impact on her career and new music gig

According to TimesLIVE, Pamela says that she has always wanted to host a show that is in music, entertainment and fashion. She said:

"Friday nights have always been instrumental in the music industry when artists showcase their music. Now I become a part of that really rich history in SA music."

Pamela says she has experience hosting red carpet and corporate events and is looking forward to entering the live entertainment and music space. Bonang Matheba publicly vouched for Pamela when she tweeted:

"You're up next. I love you,”

Pamela says that Bonang has told her in person that she is the next big presenter and was "honoured and humbled." Pamela said:

"That was one of the highlights of the year, to meet her. To meet someone I look up to and for her to say I'm amazing at what I do and to keep at it. She told me this face to face before but tweeting it made other people believe it as well.”.

Bonang Matheba is Pamela's inspiration when it comes to her career goals. Pamela says she loves that she will be hosting at the same time slot as bonang used to when she worked for live Amp on SABC 1. She said:

"I'm not trying to compare myself to her, but she is definitely someone I look up to. She someone I consider to be the blueprint in entertainment.”

Channel O viewers excited to watch 'Massive Music' with Pamela Mtanga as presenter

Many netizens were excited to see that Pamela was the new presenter of Massive Music. Many congratulated the influencer on her new television job.

@boits_n commented:

"Superstar that you always have been @pamela_mtanga this is beyond amazing boo."

@babalwa_ngozi commented:

"Congratulations @pamela_mtanga Wow so proud of you Pam❤️"

@sinethemba.sijula commented:

"Yesss !!! This is exciting!!! Congratulations @pamela_mtanga "

@StellzC commented:

"You have that Bonang Matheba anointing man ! God continue to open doors for you mama"

_zimkhitha

"Super happy for you @pamela_mtanga congratulations mama "

