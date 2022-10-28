Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala has posthumously dropped new music following his untimely passing after suffering an epileptic seizure

The late TKZee member had been working on his new single Bigger Than Us when he unexpectedly passed away about two months ago

It's reported that Magesh's family and his producer Richardt Mare granted record label Warner Music Africa stewardship over his music

Magesh has posthumously dropped a new single. The Kwaito legend reportedly released Bigger Than Us recently.

The late TKZee member passed away two months ago after suffering an epileptic seizure. The star, real name Tokollo Tshababala, had been working on new music before his untimely death.

ZAlebs reports that Magesh, his family and producer Richardt Mare granted Warner Music Africa stewardship over his music. Magesh was TKZee's lead singer during the music group's hey day.

Magesh, Kabelo Mabalane and Zwai Bala dropped hits after hits when they first came out. They made Mzansi dance with songs such as Dlala Mapansula, Fella Kae, Izinja Zami and Palafala.

Kabelo and Zwai were dearly affected by Magesh's death. They took to their timelines and shared that they were heartbroken about his passing because he was like family to them.

