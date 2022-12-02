Minister Nathi Mthethwa's Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture has confirmed that more than 100 South African artists are in Tanzania

According to the department's statement, Mzansi artists have flocked to Tanzania to promote the rich local culture and music

The event, which began on 17 November, has seen a number of Mzansi musicians share the stage with Tanzanian artists

According to credible reports, more than 100 South African artists, including K.O and Kwesta, have travelled to Tanzania for an Arts and Culture festival.

K.O and Kwesta have flocked to Tanzania for a Tanzanian festival. Image: Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Getty Images, Sharon Seretlo/Getty Image, and @mrcashtime

The South African Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture, according to the Daily Sun, is in charge of the event's proceedings with the Tanzanian government's help of course.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture, the initiative aims to expand Mzansi's cultural goods and services to other African countries.

"South African government is collaborating with the Tanzania government with an objective of undertaking this historical cultural exchange programme, therefore granting Mzansi's finest creatives the opportunity to showcase their art in Tanzania," reported Daily Sun.

Daily Sun added that the event started on 17 November and will go on till 04 December.

The festival's opening lavish gala dinner featured Mzansi artists such as K.O, who has been making headlines for his smash hit SETE, performing on stage with Tanzanian artists.

Tanzanian musicians also performed on stage with another rapper, Kwesta, as well as other Mzansi artists like Busiswa, Buselaphi Gxowa, and Thee Legacy. Other SA artists who made the lineup come from other sectors like fashion design, visual arts, heritage, and dance, reported the Daily Sun.

It's amazing to see African countries holding hands to promote the rich in culture continent even among themselves!

