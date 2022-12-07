The SA Hip Hop Awards recently shared a Twitter post congratulating Kendrick Lamar for winning the Best International Act award at their 2022 ceremony

South African peeps flocked to the comments section to slam the organisers as "attention seekers"

Other netizens questioned the show's credibility by displaying the voting results, which show a completely different winner than the one mentioned by the organisers

The South African Hip Hop Awards have been criticised for awarding Kendrick Lamar Best International Act at the 2022 ceremony.

Kendrick Lamar's award at SA Hip Hop Awards raised a few eyebrows on Twitter. Image: Jason Koerner

Source: Getty Images

Twitter users went crazy after the award ceremony's organisers shared a post congratulating Kendrick. Peeps wondered if the American rapper even knew he was nominated in the category.

Other netizens were curious if Kedrick would accept the award, which he most likely had no idea he had won.

Some online users questioned the voting system's legitimacy. According to a screenshot of the voting results shared by @UNKWNMS, Kendric should not have won. Ruff Kid from Zambia allegedly received 88% of the votes in the category.

Check out more hilarious reactions from peeps below:

@alutas_theory said:

"Wait, did he submit? because yoooouuu said you can't nominate someone who doesn't submit, that year when you claimed no women submitted anything."

@tp_jumaar shared:

"Lol for the love of hip hop #SAHHA2022 is a joke for this "

@ErronYaeger posted:

"This category should be changed to accommodate African musicians only because right now it has zero credibility and makes a mockery of the awards. Take yourselves seriously."

@joyofsaint1 replied:

"This is why we don’t take you seriously."

@BeccaRannzwa commented:

"Does he know he won an award?? does he even know he was nominated? "

@JanVanPotgieter wrote:

"These Awards are a joke "

@Shalatheunicorn also said:

"Can I have it? because he sure as hell ain't gonna collect it."

@LetGodlove also shared:

"You can easily nominate other African artists in this category instead of making it about American artists. This category really needs to be reworked by your team."

@UTD_1523 also wrote:

"Mxm why couldn't you give it to someone like Dax who would have appreciated that award so much instead you gave it to someone who doesn't even know he's nominated."

@IntractiveRisen added:

"They want attention. Groupie tendencies."

