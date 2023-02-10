Rihanna opened up about her return to the stage after taking a seven-year break from performing live on stage

The superstar sat down with Apple Music radio host Nadeska Alexis ahead of her performance at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Sunday

The singer spoke about the challenges of putting together a 13-minute show after being in the music industry for 17 years and becoming a new mom

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Rihanna has opened up about her return to the stage after a seven-year hiatus. The songstress will perform at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Sunday.

Rihanna will return to the stage after seven years. Image: @badgirlriri

Source: Instagram

The world-renowned singer sat down with Apple Music radio host Nadeska Alexis on Friday, 10 February. They spoke about her upcoming performance and her plans going forward.

During the official press conference, Rihanna said she's looking forward to her live set. She also opened up about preparing for the 13-minute set. She expressed that one of her challenges was cramming 17 years of her work into 13 minutes.

Rihanna gave birth to her son three months ago. She also shared that she had to decide whether to do the show or not as she's only three months postpartum, reports ZAlebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"So as scary as that was because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all."

Rihanna to celebrate her catalogue

The superstar said her live performance will be a celebration of her catalogue. Even though she only has 13 minutes to perform her hits, the singer said her fans can expect a lit show.

The star further said that she's feeling open to exploring new sounds in the future. She said she wants to create music that is new and different.

"I just want to play. I want to have fun. I want to have fun with music."

Billboard ranks top 10 rappers of all time

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Billboard ranked the top 10 rappers of all time. The list has sparked a heated debate among hip-hop heads.

According to Daily Loud, a hip-hop page, the first hip-hop billionaire, Jay-Z, topped the list released by Billboard. Kendrick Lamar came in second while Jay-Z's arch-rival in the industry, Nas, took the third spot.

Rappers including Eminem, Lil Wayne, 2Pac, Drake, The Notorious BIG, Snoop Dogg, and Nicki Minaj also made it to the top ten list of hip-hop GOATs. Taking to Twitter, Daily Loud captioned its post:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News