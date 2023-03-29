K.O shared why he decided to do a remix of his smash hit SETE after the phenomenal success of the original version

The South African rapper worked with Diamond Platnumz and Oxlade on the remix of the song, and he featured Young Stunna and Blxckie on the original version

Music lovers shared mixed reactions to the remix, with some saying K.O should not have done a remix of the dope tune

K.O shared why he decided to do a remix of his hit song, SETE. The track was the biggest song in Mzansi during the festive season.

K.O opened up about why he did a remix of 'SETE'. Image: @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

K.O features Diamond Platnumz and Oxlade on SETE remix

The South African rapper teamed up with East Africa's Diamond Platnumz and West Africa's Oxlade on the remix of the track. K.O worked with Blxckie and Young Stunna on the original version of SETE, released in September 2022. The song topped the charts and did massive numbers on music streaming platforms.

TshisaLIVE reports that the Caracara hitmaker shared he decided to up the stakes after the success of the song's original version. Speaking to the publication, the star shared that he's not big on remixes but wanted to take SETE to the next level.

He said he chose Oxlade and Diamond Platnumz because he wanted them to bring the West and East of Africa together.

Music lovers react to the remix of SETE

While some agreed that the remix is set for global supremacy, others took to Twitter and shared that there was no need for a remix because the original version is still fire.

@wellbornokema commented:

"I didn't like the SETE remix. It should have remained the original version."

@Liya_GQ wrote:

"Sete didn't need a remix yaz."

@Badkhombo added:

"#SETERemix is dope guys no lie but I have an ask. Why was @blxckie___ left out because I mean he was also part of the song being a hit and going platinum and sh$t. Proudly new audience will resurface for the likes of @oxladeofficial and @diamondplatnumz while Somnyama is left out."

Source: Briefly News