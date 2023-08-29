Rapper Blaklez announced the postponement of his highly anticipated Loyal To The Soil album launch

Blaklez said a new date for the album launch will be announced soon on social media

Though Blaklez apologised, netizens were left disappointed, but they understood the unforeseen challenges that caused the delay

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Blaklez apologised to fans and collaborators who were looking forward to his 'Loyal To The Soil' album launch for postponing it. Image: @showtime_blaklez

Source: Instagram

Rapper Blaklez has announced the postponement of his Loyal To The Soil album launch, which was supposed to be on Thursday, 31 August 2023, at Black Labone in Pretoria.

Blaklez postpones launch of Loyal To The Soil.

Blaklez posted a video on Instagram apologising to his fans and collaborators for the last-minute changes.

The rapper said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Peace fam, happy Monday, Loyal To The Soil launch, scheduled for the 31st of August in Pretoria, is postponed on this date due to challenges beyond our control.

"There's only two days between now and the event. There doesn’t seem to be a lot of hope that we would’ve found solutions by then. I apologise to all my fans who were looking forward to the launch, and also I apologise to all the collaborators of this project."

See the post here:

Blaklez said a new date and venue will be announced soon on his social media platforms.

According to sahiphopmag, the rapper has been preparing for this album launch to give his fans an outstanding performance. Blaklez has been sharing snapshots of his team prepping for the postponed launch.

Netizens awaits announcement of new concert date

Though social media users and his fans were disappointed after Blaklez' announcement, they understand that he delayed it due to unforeseen challenges. Netizens say they are awaiting the new date:

@djzand wrote:

"We are ready for the new date and venue, famo."

@queenazizzar wrote:

"We got you when you’re ready."

@frisqoquest said:

"I was really looking forward to the Cap City cats rocking, blessed up."

@darkwhymentalkeys said:

"Good for me, had to be somewhere on that date, let's see the rescheduled dates."

@leatilemotlhatlhedi said:

"Bless my king Blaklez."

@melli_nxumalo wrote:

"Bless, brother bear."

@official_mgsa wrote:

"King."

@badbouybaby said:

"Rap God!!"

Blaklez is officially off the market

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that Blaklez announced on Instagram that he is now officially off the single men list.

The rapper shared a video of him and his partner's family gathered for their lobola negotiations, celebrating his wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News