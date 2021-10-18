'Uyajola 9/9': Lady Asks Jub Jub for Help After Not Seeing Her Man for 2 Years

A woman surprised Mzansi when she asked Jub Jub and his crew to find out if a man she had not seen for two years was cheating on her

Uyajola 9/9 viewers could not believe it when a woman who had not seen her man for two years asked Jub Jub and his crew to find out if he is cheating on her.

Jub Jub is the host of 'Uyajola 9/9'. Image: @official_jubjub

Many of the show's viewers shared that the lady should have moved on a long time ago because it is clear that the guy has moved on. While some viewers shared hilarious reactions to the episode, many others were shook by the way the lady remained loyal to someone who clearly found love somewhere else.

Briefly News took to Twitter and compiled some of the reactions from tweeps who watched Sunday night's episode of Uyajola 9/9. Check out some of their comments below:

@mbali_ndlela said:

"You haven't seen someone for 2 years like they are overseas and now you want to confirm if they are cheating. Hhayi kodwa naye umama."

@certifiedalibi wrote:

"2 years and some months and you are still having your hopes?? Hayibo we are really disrespecting ourselves as women."

@lasizwe commented:

"How are you dating someone you haven’t seen for 2 years? Ayy guys."

@RMoopi said:

"I'll say it again.. I'll never understand ladies who fight each other 1st before asking questions... And why are y'all fighting for a cheater."

@Ndivhuw33626171 added:

"This is a lot. A guy leaves you for whole 2 years and you still think you guys are still in a relationship, kanjani?

Jub Jub catches cheater wearing matching T-shirts with side chick

In related news, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub and his crew caught a cheating guy red-handed in the latest episode of Uyajola 9/9. The cheater was enjoying some chicken with his side chick in his car when Jub Jub hilariously knocked on the driver's door. They had parked the whip in a busy parking lot.

The two-timing man and his side bae were wearing matching pink T-shirts and had been eating Chicken Licken when Jub Jub came with the main girlfriend.

The viewers of the show laughed out loud when Jub Jub for asking the surprised cheater if he didn't believe he was caught. The fans of the show also enjoyed the scene where Jub Jub and one of his cameraman entered the car of the cheater just to disturb their date.

