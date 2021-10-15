Jub Jub cruises the streets looking out for the peeps of Mzansi when it comes to all things concerning umjolo

The cheater-busting reality show host has cautioned those on a mission to find 'the one' to strongly stray away from two specific cities

Jub Jub shared a friendly video on social media saying that his warning comes from personal experience and should not be taken lightly

If there's one person Mzansi trust to point out relationship red flags, it to be none other than Jub Jub. When the Uyajola 9/9 host is not busting cheating partners on a Sunday night, he is on social media dishing out the tea on how to avoid them.

‘Uyajola 9/9’ host Jub Jub has flagged the Eastern Cape as a danger zone for cheaters. Image: @official_jubjub

TimesLIVE reports that Jub Jub has inside info on where the unfaithful partners go and hide. The infidelity catcher has shared a tip with his followers to think twice before looking for love in eBayi and eMonte because partners tend to be free-for-alls.

The celeb shared his cautionary video on Instagram. If there was anyone who was doubting his words, he solidified his statement by saying:

"amaXhosa are my people. I know them. They drink and I hang out with them. Don't tell us you are going to Eastern Cape, eMonti or PE. Those places are notorious and you wanna go there to look for a girlfriend or boyfriend. You'll regret it. They'll show you flames."

Uyajola 9/9: Jub Jub catches cheater wearing matching T-shirts with side chick

Briefly News reported Jub Jub and his crew caught a cheating guy red-handed in the latest episode of Uyajola 9/9. The cheater was enjoying some chicken with his side chick in his car when Jub Jub hilariously knocked on the driver's door. They had parked the whip in a busy parking lot.

The two-timing man and his side bae were wearing matching pink T-shirts and had been eating Chicken Licken when Jub Jub came with the main girlfriend.

The viewers of the popular show laughed out loud at Jub Jub for asking the surprised cheater if he didn't believe he was caught. The fans of the show also enjoyed the scene where Jub Jub and one of his cameramen entered the car of the cheater just to disturb their date.

Jub Jub posted the snippet of the episode on his official Instagram account. Check it out below:

The viewers also took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the hilarious episode:

@Sthembi12 said:

"Lol, my dad is asking if lecouple isebenza eGame na, why are they wearing pink t-shirts?"

@mbali_ndlela wrote:

"Did Jub Jub have to unpack the Jam Clothing bag bought for the sidechick? Jub Jub loves adding petrol."

Source: Briefly.co.za