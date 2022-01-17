This week, M-Net's Sunday night viewing has left fans of the true-crime series Strangers You Know with a sour taste in their mouths

The episode shared the story of the gruesome Stellenbosch murder of the van Breda family and the shocking discovery of the perpetrator

Viewers flooded social media with their thoughts on the Henri van Breda case, reacting to the case one person wrote: "What a heartless human being"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Strangers You Know takes viewers through some of the most infamous crimes in South Africa each week. The latest episode followed the case of the van Breda family and the shocking discovery of who murdered the Stellenbosch family. Peeps shared their reactions to the gruesome crime.

‘Strangers You Know’ trends on social media as viewers react to the van Breda murders. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

The van Breda bunch was just your average South African family before tragedy struck in 2015. Henri and Marli were the only two family members to survive a horrific home invasion, leaving the father, mother and brother dead. The 16-year-old girl had no memory of the attack, whereas 22-year-old Henri described a man wearing gloves and a balaclava rampaging the house.

In 2018 BBC reported that Henri van Breda was being put on the stand for the murder of his family members after evidence failed to prove an invasion. The remaining son of the van Breda family was later found guilty of all counts of murder.

The M-Net true-crime series Strangers You Know revisited this case in the latest episode and Saffas were reminded of the heartless act of violence. Twitter flooded with the voices of those who caught the episode, as their hearts went out to Marli.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@OlwethuGumz wrote:

"I’m so glad his Sister survived But I can’t imagine the fear and anxiety she gets thinking of all these events, as much as she has no recollection."

@NotYetUhuru said:

"I feel for Marli so much. I hope she’s found peace."

@Ms_July4th tweeted:

"I hope Marli never regains her memory of what happened that night. No one needs to have memories of such."

'Strangers You Know': True Crime docuseries uncovers Mzansi's heinous crimes

Briefly News reported that a new original African docuseries titled Strangers You Know is set to premiere on M-Net this June. The show will uncover Mzansi's most heinous gender-based violence cases.

The docuseries, produced by Combined Artistic Productions for M-Net, will unpack gruesome murder cases from the heartbreaking story of murdered University of Johannesburg student Palesa Madiba to the unbelievable case of convicted family killer Henri van Breda, who killed his parents and brother in the Western Cape.

According to a statement, the true-crime series will take viewers into key moments in each case to uncover how unsuspecting victims were brutally killed by someone they knew.

Source: Briefly News