Will Smith, Tatyana Ali and DJ Jazzy Jeff, among other OGs, brought nostalgia to the premiere of the reboot of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The Hollywood superstar himself passed the baton to the new cast members of the classic sitcom on Wednesday night

Will also took to Instagram to show love to Jabari Banks, who now portrays the character the OG used to play in the show

Will Smith and the other OGs of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air attended the premiere of the 90s show reboot on Wednesday night, 9 February.

The Hollywood superstar himself and the former cast members of the sitcom were there to pass the baton to the new stars of the show. The likes of Tatyana Ali, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Joseph Marcell flashed smiles on the red carpet on the night, according to reports.

The new generation of the Banks family was happy to rub shoulders with the former cast members they grew up watching on the show. Jabari Banks, Akira Akbar and Jimmy Akingbola are some of the stars who play lead roles in the remake of the sitcom that will debut this coming Sunday, reports Essence.

Will Smith took to Instagram on the night to give a shout-out to Jabari, who now plays the role he used to slay in the comedy series. Will captioned his post:

"Approved @jabaribanks, you are BRILLIANT in #BelAir and I cannot wait for everyone to see you Sunday!"

The excited young actor took to his idol's comment section to thank him for showing him major love. Jabari responded:

"Honoured to be a part of this legacy."

Other peeps also took to the superstar's comment section to share their thoughts on the new cast of the show.

nikstargram_ said:

"This casting of young Will is truly amazing."

nogood_rush wrote:

"It’s so crazy how they actually look alike, wow."

bennybelieve commented:

"This is legendary! I can't wait to see the series! It's so amazing to see a new version of the show! Thank you for everything since so many years ago, Will!"

crown_me_queenl0 said:

"I love how @willsmith gives flowers to up and comers. I’m excited to watch the new project."

http.ryan.anthony added:

"He’s living one of my dreams, lol, I’m happy as hell for him! Go crazy yo @jabaribanks."

