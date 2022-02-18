A Class Act: Viewers Get 1st Look of Viola Davis As Michelle Obama in New Series

A trailer of a new series titled The First Lady in which world-renowned actress Viola Davis plays the role of former US first lady, Michelle Obama, is now out

TV lovers can now get to watch the first look of the superstar portray the character of former president Barrack Obama's wife

Social media users took to Now This Is News' comment section to share that Viola is the perfect actress for the role in the upcoming anthology series

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The trailer for the upcoming anthology series The First Lady has dropped. TV lovers can now get their first look of US actress Viola Davis playing the role of former US first lady, Michelle Obama.

Viola Davis plays the role of Michelle Obama in a new series. Image: @violadavis

Source: Instagram

Now This Is News took to Instagram recently to share the news with TV lovers. Along with a pic of the world-renowned actress, the outlet captioned its post:

"TV viewers can get their first look at Viola Davis as former first lady Michelle Obama — the trailer for Showtime’s upcoming anthology series 'The First Lady' is now out."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Peeps took to the publications comment section to share their thoughts on Viola Davis portraying the character of Michelle. Many shared that the thespian is perfect for the role.

dwill_95 said:

"It’s the lips for me. I think this role is perfect for her."

x_a_v_i_3_r wrote:

"She can literally do anything."

chickiekaleb commented:

"Good luck capturing the ex First Lady's essence. She’s special."

magickerebus9123 said:

"A class act playing a class act."

jenpoll1 wrote:

"I KNEW she’d be perfect for the part!"

riiniielle said:

"Yes and she will slay it."

emmylounyc added:

"Oooooh, can't wait to see this!!!!"

Tom Cruise spotted in some parts of South Africa

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has been spotted in some parts of Mzansi. The actor is in the country to film his latest movie in the Mission: Impossible film series.

The world-renowned thespian has been spotted on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal and Hoedspruit in Limpopo. The award-winning icon's social media fan account has been tracking his moves in Mzansi.

Taking to Twitter, the stan account shared pics and videos of Tom Cruise greeting locals and also flying around Oribi Gorge where he was apparently shooting a scene.

Source: Briefly News