MTV has a docuseries titled MTV Shuga: What Makes a Man in the works that is meant to tackle discussions about gender-based violence in the country

Huge controversy was caused by the producers approaching Bujy Bikwa and Big Zulu to be on the discussion panel for this particular topic

South Africans took to social media to call out MTV for recruiting two celebs who have public GBV cases opened against them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Bujy and Big Zulu are the talk of the web after MTV producers decided to cast them in a docuseries that is meant to tackle gender-based violence. The two celebs infamously have been cancelled for being GBV offenders. Mzansi is speaking up to prove that cancel culture is not above those with abuse records.

Mzansi is boycotting MTV after producers hired Bujy and Big Zulu for a GBV docuseries, 'MTV Shuga: What Makes a Man'. Image: @bujybikwa and @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Gender-based violence is a massive problem that South Africans have been trying to combat for years. So those who offend do not get given a chance at redemption.

MTV has gone above and beyond cancel culture to give two GBV offenders a gig on their new docuseries. MTV Shuga: What Makes a Man was created to discuss the difficult topic of women and children abuse.

The South African reports that both the podcaster and the musician have had GBV cases opened against them. Bujy infamously threw a bottle at Boity, while Big Zulu was reported to have spent a night behind bars for allegedly assaulting his baby mama.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Many took to Twitter to highlight why it is inappropriate for both Bujy and Big Zulu to sit on a panel that was created to fight GBV.

@Iam_Nceba wrote:

"So vele Bujy gets a gig after assaulting Boity. GBV is one of the biggest issues in this country and people are cancelled for it but yena he’s rewarded with a job. He must be special I guess."

@Bhuti_Wandile said:

"Bujy talking about GBV after what he did is just pure disrespect to Boity."

@KSegetle tweeted:

"So the production is just going to look away from the fact that Bujy assaulted Boity! As if that's not enough, they give him a platform that addresses GBV."

@Tee_McChelsea commented:

"LOL the Bujy that assaulted Boity? Big Zulu was also outed for assault ai this country is such a joke."

Boity Thulo hospitalised, Bujy Bikwa arrested for assault after hotel fight

Briefly News reported that Drama was the order of the day on Thursday night as two of Mzansi's biggest entertainers exchanged blows following an argument at an upmarket Jozi location.

ZAlebs reports that media personality Boity Thulo and former Metro FM disc jockey Bujy Bikwa tore into each other during a verbal spat at the Courtyard Hotel near the Mall of Africa in Midrand.

Thulo was reportedly taken to a hospital shortly afterwards, having sustained a serious injury to the face when the radio producer allegedly threw a bottle at her.

Source: Briefly News