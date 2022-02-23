BU has confirmed that he'd like to continue his romance with Venus outside the Big Brother Mzansi house following his recent elimination from the show

BU and Venus served the viewers of the reality show couple goals with their kisses and steamy scenes before he was evicted from the house on Sunday

#BBMzansi fans took to social media after BU's eviction to share their thoughts on his relationship and many agreed that they were the genuine couple in the house

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

BU has shared that he would like to pursue a romantic relationship with Venus outside the Big Brother Mzansi house following his eviction over the weekend.

BU has confirmed he'll pursue his romance with Venus after his eviction from #BBMzansi. Image: @bigbromzansi

Source: Instagram

BU and Venus served Mzansi couple goals when he was still one of the contestants. Following BU's elimination on Sunday night, 20 February, the viewers have shared that BU and Venus' romance was the only genuine one in the house this season.

BU confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he would definitely love to continue dating Venus in the real world with no Big Brother Mzansi cameras watching them. He told the publication that Venus is "my type of weird".

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The fans of the reality show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on BU and Venus' relationship following his eviction.

@thujahWenu wrote:

"Ai, BU and Venus gave us a movie. No relationship reached that kinda chemistry this season, shame!"

@mvulapachalo said:

"I feel this BU and Venus thing might be the genuine friendship of this season."

@thembinjapha commented:

"BU and Venus all day, every day."

@SimthoBiyela said:

"One minute you're on top of your game, the next you're evicted. I really enjoyed Venus and BU's relationship. Farewell to him."

@QueenMthabela added:

"Personally, I feel like Venus and BU were the only genuine couple in thte house."

Sis Tamara becomes the HOH for the 2nd time, Big Brother Mzansi viewers stan him

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sis Tamara trended on social media on Monday night, 21 February. The Big Brother Mzansi housemate became the Head of House for the second time on the night.

The viewers of the reality show took to social media to stan the contestant for understanding the assignment. Some have applauded Sis Tamara for the way he put Terry in her place.

Sis Tamara chose Venus as the Deputy Head of House, nominated Terry and her boyfriend Vyno for eviction this coming weekend. He shook the entire Mzansi and Terry because she thought they were on the same side.

Source: Briefly News