Annie Idibia has responded after being dragged on social media of being clingy and for staying in her "toxic" marriage with her hubby, Nigerian singer 2Baba

The model shared that she put in a lot of work while in Johannesburg filming Young, Famous & African but unfortunately most of the scenes did not make it to the Netflix show

The stunner was responding to peeps who slammed her for making everything about her hubby on the show, who added that they wanted to see the real Annie

Annie Idibia has shared her thoughts on Netflix's new reality show Young, Famous & African. The Nigerian model's marriage to 2Baba was questioned after the couple featured on the show.

The media personality claims there were so many great scenes that the producers of the show left out after social media users slammed her marriage to the Nigerian singer.

Peeps shared that they did not get to see the really Annie but she made everything about 2Baba. In response, the stunner shared that she gave the producers the mother, career woman and the wife on the show but all that did not make it to the show, reports The South African.

Annie added that she did not come to Johannesburg only to plan a wedding but she had many gigs, she told Standard Media. With so many scenes she filmed edited out, Annie expressed that she's happy for the opportunity she got to be part of the show.

Fans convinced Annie is obsessed with 2Baba

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Annie Idibia and 2Baba's decade-long marriage came under scrutiny from fans after their appearance on Young, Famous and African. Viewers got to take a closer look at the celebrity couple's union.

After watching the show, viewers concluded that Annie is obsessed with her superstar husband, Innocent Idibia. Others felt that the Nollywood actress puts in too much effort in the marriage compared to her award-winning husband.

Taking to Twitter, peeps weighed in on the marriage and agreed that 2Baba and Annie's marriage is toxic. Some even advised her to let go of the man and start with a clean slate. @MphoMoalamedi wrote:

"The day Annie Idibia divorces that man I will personally celebrate. He is expecting Baby number 8 with another woman?"

