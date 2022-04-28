Burna Boy visited 'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah' to promote his one-man show at Madison Square Garden

The Nigerian musician teased the South African comedian about his terrible hosting skills and his need for a stiff drink when visiting Trevor’s show

Burna’s fans were stunned at just how funny the musician is, with some even saying that if he wasn't a singer, he could easily have a career in comedy

Burna Boy was a guest on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah yesterday.

The Nigerian muso talked about his upcoming sold-out show, 'One Man In Space', at Madison Square Garden and being managed by his mother. He also teased the release date of his much-anticipated new album.

But it was really his sense of humour that had the audience eating out of the palm of his hand.

Burna Boy made the audience laugh during his interview on 'The Daily Show' with Trevor Noah.

Source: Getty Images

In a video clip posted by The Daily Show on Twitter, Burna Boy cut Trevor Noah short minutes into the interview and said:

“Let’s talk about this. Why everytime…? This is the second time I come here. You never offer me no drink. It’s like you offer me chocolates and tea like I’m Bugs the Bunny or Tele… I need a drink, man.”

When Trevor Noah asked the musician what he would like to be offered next time, Burna said:

“Things that people that look like me would…”

Trevor proceeded to ask the musician what else he would like backstage and Burna said:

“Uh, well, I mean, I already got some weed so I’m good.”

Burna Boy’s fans shared their reactions to the musician’s humour on social media.

@Kontent sensei said:

"After watching that Burna Boy interview with Trevor Noah, it's just obvious that Burna Boy is effortlessly funny. Imagine being in the same room with Trevor Noah and you're the one who's cracking up the room"

@NonyeBiko commented:

"That Burna Boy on Trevor Noah's The Daily Show is hands-down one of the best celebrity talk show interviews I've ever seen."

@Olamideofficial added:

"Burna Boy’s interview with Trevor Noah is so fun to watch. Man said Nigerians don’t lie unless they want to scam you."

Sold out show

According to reports, Burna Boy’s sold-out Madison Square Garden Show will be live-streamed on YouTube. The Fader says the show, which is titled 'One Man In Space', will be broadcast on 28 April.

Burna Boy has been dubbed the first Nigerian artist to headline Madison Square Garden, let alone to sell the venue out.

