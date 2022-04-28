Gomora fans can look forward to seeing their favourite character Zolisa Xaluva, who played Principal Melusi Dhlamini, back on their screens

Xaluva made headlines recently when it was reported that he had left the popular telenovela due to a misunderstanding with producers

The award-winning actor has cleared the air on the circumstances surrounding his exit, saying that he had other projects to commit to, so he had to put Gomora on hold

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Zolisa Xaluva may have left Gomora for a while, but there is still hope that Mel will come back. Viewers of the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela were heartbroken to learn that the talented actor had left the show.

'Gomora' actor Zolisa Xaluva has broken his silence on why he left the show. Image: Getty Images and @RealZolisa/Twitter

Source: UGC

According to various media reports, Xaluva, who plays fan favourite Melusi Dhlamini, was booted off due to some misunderstandings with the show's producers.

However, the actor cleared the air during a recent interview with TshisaLIVE. He confirmed to the publication that he had exited the show because his character had drifted from what he had initially fallen in love with. He said:

“We decided to put a reset button on the character. Melusi drifted from being an upstanding member of society and became a philanderer. Writing mistakes were made like the character development was inconsistent with the principles and gains acquired in season 1."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to HeraldLIVE, the Kings of Joburg star also shared that his tight schedule made it difficult for him to shoot Gomora; hence he had to put it on hold. He, however, ensured his fans and followers that Melusi Dhlamini might come back to the small screen. He added:

"The story of his imprisonment is a chance at redemption. The departure has been amiable, and we all look forward to the possibility of a return."

Big Brother Mzansi reunion announced, Sol Phenduka to host the spin-off: “I just hope Themba is there”

Briefly News previously reported that a new Big Brother Mzansi spin-off has been announced. The reunion show titled Sesfikile will be hosted by Podcast and Chill co-host, Sol Phenduka.

The reality TV competition's social media team took to their timeline to share the good news. The team shared that the new show will be televised on Fridays at 21:30.

"Join Sol Phenduka as he finds out how their lives have changed since leaving the House."

Source: Briefly News