A crew member of the American television show Law and Order: Organized Crime was shot and killed by unknown gunmen while sitting in his car on Tuesday.

'Law & Order' crew member was fatally shot while on set. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The crew member, who has been identified as 31-year-old Johnny Pizarro, worked to clear parking spaces and guard equipment trucks on the set of the show.

According to The Guardian, the police are still trying to figure out if Pizarro had previous beef with the shooter, who is still on the loose. Investigations into the matter have already begun.

NBC and Universal Television issued a statement following the incident. The channels extended condolence messages to the victim's family. Deadline reported that they also said they are working with the police to ensure that justice is served. Part of the statement read:

"We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time."

