Gomora fans are excited after their fave Gladys found love in the arms of new teacher Nkosinathi following her messy love life with Melusi

Nkosinathi, a role played by Fezile Makhanya, is thhe new teacher in town after Zolisa Xaluva, aka Melusi, exited the telenovela

Gladys, real name Thembi Seete, and Nkosinathi have been serving the viewers couple goals with their romance since going on a date recently

Gladys has finally found love and the viewers of the show are here for it. The stunner's hubby, Melusi, put her through a lot in the past few months with his two-timing ways, but now she has found the one.

‘Gomora’ viewers are happy that Gladys has found Mr Right, Nkosinathi. Image: @thembiseete

Source: Instagram

Gladys has found love in the arms of new teacher, Nkosinathi. Fezile Makhanya recently joined the show after the exit of Zolisa Xaluva, who played the character of Gladys' hubby, Melusi.

Gladys and Nkosinathi are falling in love really quickly and the fans of the show have red heart emojis in their hearts because of the lovebirds' romance.

The viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new couple. They all agreed that Gladys, a role played by Thembi Seete in the telenovela, and her new boo are couple goals.

@Chulumanco____ said:

"It’s Gladys taking care of her man for me. That kiss? Please, I love them."

@PhetogoNthati wrote:

"Not me screaming, forgetting people are sleeping. 01:00 watching #GomoraMzanzi and I just can't get over Gladys and Mnqobi's (Nkosinathi) scenes together. I keep rewinding, love them. Lindiwe must be very jealous there by #TheRiver1Magic."

@afterglowxxxx commented:

" 'Nkosinathi is perfect'. My girl has never said this about Melusi and I love this for her! Nkosinathi is perfect, she is also perfect, together ke perfect couple. Thank you."

@MontshengMadon1 said:

"Been waiting for Gladys to find her Mr Right. I'm so happy."

@Chulumanco____ added:

"OMG ! Nkosinathi gave Gladys a forehead kiss and girl is blushing. The way Gladys looks at him? Yhu."

Thembi Seete's dance video has the whole of Mzansi drooling

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thembi Seete is not just a pretty face, but she's one talented momma. The stunner is a good actress and an excellent dancer.

Lately, Thembi has been slaying her acting role in Gomora and many peeps had forgotten that she's an overall performer. She took to TikTok recently to show Mzansi that she still has some major dance moves. She was a member of hit music group, Boom Shaka, back in the day and they used to rock dance floors in their heydays.

She has proven to her haters that she still got the moves. A video of the star busting major moves to an Amapiano track doing the rounds on Twitter. The clip left some of her fans drooling over her cool moves.

