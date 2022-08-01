Reality TV show Isencane Lengane trended on the timeline when Bab' Dlamuka's dignified funeral aired on Sunday

Bab' Dlamuka's name trended on social media when the viewers of the show sent heartfelt condolences to his family

Many other fans of the show expressed that Thando and Siyacele's newborn bundle of joy looks like Bab' Dlamuka

Isencane Lengane trended on social media after Moja Love aired Mthandeni Bab' Dlamuka's funeral on Sunday, 31 July.

‘Isencane Lengane’ trended when Bab’ Dlamuka’s funeral aired. Image: @zikode_omuhle

Source: Twitter

Bab' Dlamuka was a leading cast-member of the reality show about young married couple, Siyacela and Thando Dlamuka. The viewers of the show took to the timeline to send condolences to his family.

While some wrote heartfelt tributes to Bab' Dlamuka, others expressed on Twitter that his daughter-in-law's newborn baby looks like him. Thando and Siyacela welcomed their bundle of joy recently.

@_sihleee said:

"Not me being triggered by Bab’ Dlamuka’s funeral. The Zion congregants singing reminds me of my grandmother’s funeral and now I’m in tears."

@jessy_jessss wrote:

"Bab Dlamuka was the show kodwa, all those memories from season 1 nje. This show won't ever be the same without him."

@NGettyD said:

"Bab' Dlamuka. He definitely gave us one of reality televisions funniest quotables with 'sthuphethu'. May he rest in peace."

@hjundu commented:

"We deserved to see Bab Dlamuka's send off, thank you @MojaLove."

@SilindileSoko wrote:

"Ncaooo. The baby looks so much like Bab Dlamuka. May his precious soul continue to rest in peace."

@Cindyswa_M added:

"At least uBab Dlamuka got the send off he deserved shame. He was clearly a very beloved and kind man. R. I. P to him."

Bab' Dlamuka passes away

In related news, Briefly News reported that the Mzansi entertainment industry suffered another blow following the untimely passing of Mthandeni Dlamuka from the popular show Isencane Lengane.

According to ZAlebs, Bab' Dlamuka passed away on Sunday, 10 July. Per the publication, the star's death was confirmed in an emotional statement that was shared by his son Siyacela Dlamuka on social media.

Isencane Lengane viewers have taken to social media to share heartwarming condolence messages to the family. Many said the show will not be the same without Bab' Dlamuka.

