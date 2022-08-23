South African actress Inno Sadiki, popular for her role in the telenovela Skeem Saam is making major strides in the entertainment industry

The star, who is also a seasoned television presenter and reality TV star, said she is ecstatic after scooping her first international gig

Sadiki is featured in a movie called The Throne, which is now on the international streaming platform Netflix

Television personality Inno Sadiki is elated after a film she starred in made it to the international streaming platform, Netflix. The star who rose to prominence for her role on Skeem Saam said the film titled The Throne is her first international gig.

Inno Sadiki is ecstatic after a movie she starred in made it on the international streaming platform Netflix. Image: @innosadiki.

Source: Instagram

The Throne is a 2018 blockbuster featuring local stars such as Sipho Ndlovu from the Showmax telenovela, The Wife, the late Candy Moloi and David Mello.

Speaking to The Daily Sun, Sadiki, who plays Mahlatse, a wife who is determined to see her husband become king, said she is still trying to process the fact that she is now an international star. She said:

"I am still trying to process it. It really feels great and worth it. It just puts that mark and validation to say I'm walking in my purpose and living in it."

Inno Sadiki also gave a brief explanation of what the movie is all about. She said it is about two sons who go to loggerheads for the father's throne. The actress also raved about how the film is based on a Pedi story, allowing South Africans to easily relate to and enjoy the movie.

