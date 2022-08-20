Isidingo star Lehasa Moloi raised concerns when he posted a message asking his fans for prayers

The star admitted that he is battling depression, and he can barely speak due the mental health issues

Depression among celebrities is nothing new; just recently, Enhle Mbali admitted that she had to check herself into a mental institution due to depression

Famous South African actor Lehasa Moloi has asked his fans and followers for prayers because he is going through a difficult phase.

Lehasa Moloi has admitted that he is battling depression and has asked fans to pray for him. Image: @hasaling.

The star, famous for staring in popular shows such as Isidingo, Muvhango, Rhythm City, and Mrs. Right, shared the concerning post on his Instagram stories.

According to ZAlebs, Moloi headed to his social media page to share that he is currently battling depression to the extent that he can barely speak. He asked his legion of fans to keep him in their prayers as he goes through the difficult phase in his life. He wrote:

"Depression is chowing me right now, guys. I can barely speak. Pray for me."

Lehasa Moloi joins the long list of celebrities who have admitted to battling depression. Enhle Mbali recently made headlines when she admitted that she had to check herself into a mental institution due to depression.

