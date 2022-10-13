Mnakwethu participants MaShelembe, her hubby and his second wife are demanding their unpaid money from the producers of the show

MaShelembe, who went viral after Mzansi ladies threw her a lux baby shower, shared that Musa Mseleku's show allegedly promised them R50 000 each but she has not received a cent

She shared that she's struggling to buy food for her baby while the show made thousands of rand from airing their life story and her hubby said he only got R12 000 out of the R50 000

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

MaShelembe is back in the news. The woman and her family are demanding unpaid money from Mnakwethu producers. They were apparently promised R50 000 to share their story in the reality show about polygamy but they never got paid.

‘Mnakwethu’ participant MaShelembe wants her promised R50k from Musa Mseleku’s reality show. Image: Makhosi Shelembe/Facebook, @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

MaShelembe, who trended after KwaZulu-Natal ladies organised her a beautiful baby shower, shared that she's not happy at all. She complained that her life was exposed on national TV by Musa Mseleku's show but "I gained nothing but stress".

She shared that her life has become harder after appearing on the show. MaShelembe said she can't even buy food and nappies for her baby, reports ZAlebs.

MaShelembe's hubby told Sunday World that he and his two wives were promised R50 000 each but he only received R12 000 up front. He claims he has not received the rest of his cash. His new wife MaSithole added that the show made a lot of money from their episodes but they got nothing.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

MaShelembe makes waves following her beautiful baby shower

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MaShelembe made waves on social media following her stunning baby shower. The ceremony was organised by KwaZulu-Natal women after the heavily pregnant lady appeared in Mnakwethu a while back.

During Mnakwethu, Makhosi Shelembe's hubby, Langa, came with a side chick and told her he wanted to take a second wife. Many viewers of Mnakwethu, a show hosted by polygamist Musa Mseleku, felt her pain because the side was disrespectful towards her. They blamed Langa for not protecting his wife during the sad episode.

The ladies contributed towards MaShelembe's baby shower to comfort her because they felt she's going through the most in her relationship. Stunning pics of the event did the rounds on social media following the baby shower.

Source: Briefly News