The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Sorisha Naidoo's Hindu wealth bracelet has the viewers of the reality show talking

Peeps said they wanted one, as Naidoo's riches and soft life are proof that the piece of religious jewellery works

Some desperate netizens begged the millionaire to lend them the wealth bracelet because they were in dire need

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Sorisha Naidoo was a hot topic on social media. Mzansi visited their online pages after Naidoo's Hindu wealth bracelet piqued their interest.

'RHOD' Star Sorisha Naidoo's Hindu religion wealth bracelet caused a stir among the hit reality TV show's viewers. Image: @sorishanaidoo

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, Sorisha owns a bracelet that Hindus believe brings wealth. With inflation and Eskom acting up, RHOD viewers said they urgently needed the bracelet, especially after witnessing the housewife's lavish lifestyle.

Savanna News reported that in 2022, Naidoo's net worth was R191 million, and her primary source of income is her skin-lightening brand SSBO. She is also married to billionaire Vivian Reddy.

RHOD viewers say they urgently need Sorisha Naidoo's Hindu wealth bracelet

@sydwellndwalaza said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Does anyone know where I can get that Hindu prayer for wealth bracelet Sorisha has cause hay no Kubi kwelicala #RHODurban"

@LebopoX shared:

"I need Slee and Sorisha's bracelet. #RHODurban@LebopoX"

@madithame posted:

"#RHODurban I want the wealth bracelet. Sorisha must squeeze me in."

@kheamo_m replied:

"Sorisha’s bracelet, the red one for wealth re e thola kae? "

@andikhathali commented:

"I need Sorisha's wealth bracelet. I want to do that Hindu wealth prayer. How do I start? #RHODurban"

@SAPatriot_ wrote:

"Sorisha must plug us with that bracelet of wealth bandla. #RHODurban"

@paballo_patsa reacted:

"Can Sorisha please borrow me her wealth bracelet. #RHODurban"

@hope_masia also said:

"Sorisha, how do we get the bracelet of wealth? #RHODurban"

@sazyngobese added:

"I low-key cannot stop thinking about the Hindu prayer for wealth bracelet Sorisha has #RHODurban"

RHOD viewers call Nonku and Jojo's friendship into question after they ganged up on Slee, fans defensive

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that The Real Housewives of Durban stars Nonku and Jojo's drama in episode four of Season 3 pissed the viewers off.

According to ZAlebs, the old cast members ganged up on the new addition, Slee. The two feisty women claimed Slee spoke negatively about them in the past three episodes, including that Nonku and her "gangster-looking" boyfriend's relationship would not last.

Soon after the episode aired, Jojo and Nonku trended as netizens questioned whether they were genuine friends or just teamed up to "bully" Slee.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News