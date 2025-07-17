Popular Uzalo character, Babekazi, played by Duduzile Ngcobo, will get shot this August by her daughter-in-law

It is unclear from the August teasers if Babekazi will die or survive the shooting by Nomaswazi

Viewers of the SABC1 most-watched soapie recently took to social media to respond to the show's current storyline

Nomaswazi gets fed up with her son's grandmother.

Actress Duduzile Ngcobo's character, Babekazi, will get shot by Uzalo star Fanele Ntuli's character, Nomaswazi, this August.

Ngcobo portrays the character of Sibonelo's (Wiseman Mncube) great aunt, who bid farewell to the SABC1 soapie in 2023, when his character was killed.

On the show, Nomaswazi has a child with Sibonelo, who was recently kidnapped by his grandmother, Babekazi. Nomaswazi has never forgiven Babekazi for stealing her baby, and wants to avenge her son.

Babekazi holds a grudge against Nomaswazi and her mother, Njinji Magwazi (Thembi Nyandeni), who killed her nephew, Sibonelo.

The TVSA Uzalo August teasers reveal that Nomaswazi will shoot the popular drunkard character, Babekazi, on Friday, 29 August.

It is unclear from the teasers if the fan-favourite Uzalo character Babekazi will get killed and bow out of the show.

Uzalo fans react to Babekazi's current storyline

Ngcolwane Mazobisto Phili replied:

"Njinji deserves this; she's also a killer. She killed Sibonelo because he wanted to tell Nomaswazi that Njinji killed her father. She also put her own daughter in a coffin.Yes, Sbonelo was no saint but Njinji is no saint either and she does not regret killing him."

Masellalo MaRadebe wrote:

"Njinji deserves what she gets. She is evil, too. She once put her daughter in a coffin and threw her in the sea. She killed her son-in-law, too. She deserves what she gets."

Regina Masanga responded:

"I wish Babekazi could go because where she comes from, she is too evil."

Thêyygottæ Lôvē Vancïïeyyʚĭɞ wrote:

"She will pay for what she has caused. I hate her so much, but there's nothing to say because they are just acting."

Velie Sbahlez Thusi replied:

"To those who say Njinji deserves what Babekazi did to her because she killed Sbonelo. Was Sbonelo a saint by killing innocent people, but yena mayebulawa kubuhlungu (but when he gets killed, it's painful). How about Phelelani, Nonka's first boyfriend, Wizard, etc. They deserve a painful death."

Misiwe Ncube replied:

"It's a big war here, guys. Sbonelo was killed because he was about to tell Nomaswazi that her mother is the one who killed her father."

Kuda Tafila said:

"Babekazi must win. Njinji deserves it for killing Sbonelo while Nomaswazi is pregnant. She is more evil than Babekazi

Is this the end of Babekazi?

