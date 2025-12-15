Former The Estate actor Sparky Xulu and newcomer Palesa Sefako open up about their roles on Generations: The Legacy

Sefako and Xulu recently bagged new acting roles as a couple on one of South Africa's popular soapies

The pair have been getting attention on social after Xulu's character began his affair with Kea Moroka (played by Kgomotso Christopher)

Sparky Xulu and Palesa Sefako land roles on 'Generations: The Legacy'. Images: JabuMcdonald and Joy Zelda

Multi-award-winning actor Sparky Xulu, who's famously known for his role on The Estate, recently opened up about his latest character on SABC1's soapie Generations: The Legacy.

Xulu scored a role on the show with rising star Palesa Sefako, alongside former The River actress Zenokuhle Maseko.

Xulu, who plays the role of a cheating husband, Sotshalomtimande shared in an interview with City Press that despite his character's unfaithfulness, he's still a man with principle.

"He has dignity and is the epitome of hard work," said the Xulu.

DJ-turned-actress, Palesa Sefako, who joined the soapie as Xulu's on-screen wife, Azania Ngwenya, reveals that her character is very graceful and is a devoted wife to her husband.

The soapie recently shared a snippet of the show's latest couple on its X account on Wednesday, 10 December 2025.

Sparky Xulu's previous TV roles

The popular South African actor Zenzelisphesihle "Sparky" Xulu is famously known for playing the character of Siya Phakathwayo on S3's canned soapie The Estate and Thuthuka on Mzansi Magic's popular telenovela My Brother's Keeper.

Xulu became a favourite with South Africans soapie fans when he scored the role of Qobodo in the second season of Mzansi Magic's multi-award-winning soapie Isibaya.

The media personality is also famously known for his characters on BET_Africa's Redemption as Zwelakhe and Mzansi Magic's drama series The Herd as Muzi.

The award-winning actor also previously appeared on Ring of Lies as a Radio DJ and eTV's cancelled soapie, Scandal! as a producer.

Other popular TV shows Xulu has appeared in include Isono, It's Complicated, Mfolozi Street, Zbondiwe, Empini, Karektas, Good Men, and Isipho.

Generations: The Legacy fans respond to Xulu and Sefako's roles

NeMento replied:

"She's been smashing the floor out of him. 😂He doesn't have time for you."

Kenna Neoza wrote:

"So, mo (the) guy is married?"

Amana Sogiyana reacted:

"Kea uyajola? (dating). 😂😂😂Congrats. 🤝 Ntombo kunini wayi_ 🤪," (It's been a while).

WepraiseGod wrote:

"Maybe Kea will finally give Lulu a break."

1toughNutToCrack responded:

"Haaaay KB is blushing yerrrrr nana sweet look 😍😍."

Clementine Mosimane and Sparky Xulu Leave The Estate

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that veteran actress Clementine Mosimane and talented star Sparky Xulu are on their way out of The Estate.

Their exit was confirmed by SABC 3 and Clive Morris Productions in a statement just a few days after season 3 of the telenovela premiered.

Sparky, who also shared the news on his timeline, will make his final appearance on Wednesday, 3 August 2021, and Clementine will appear for the last time on Friday, 5 August.

