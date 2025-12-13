Former Scandal ! actor Fana Mokoena trended on social media over the weekend when a video of him giving Floyd Shivambu a bottle of water was shared on X

The star, who previously made headlines when he left the EFF and resigned as a member of parliament, has shown support for Floyd Shivambu

South Africans on X dragged the legendary actor and politician after the viral video on Saturday, 12 December 2025

Ex-Generations star Fana Mokoena trends for passing bottle of water to Floyd Shivambu. Images: Fana Mokoena

Source: Getty Images

Legendary actor and politician Fana Mokoena received criticism on social media this week when he was spotted handing a bottle of water to Floyd Shivambu.

The former Generations actor, who recently joined the cast of Masinga, has been labelled a bottle man since the viral video was shared on X.

Mokoena, who previously resigned from parliament and left Julius Malema's political party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has reportedly joined Floyd Shivambu's new party, Mayibuye.

Social media user @Lord_Ori shared a clip on his X account on Friday, 12 December 2025, of Mokoena giving Shivambu a water bottle.

"From being a member of parliament to being a bottle man for Floyd Shivambu. The downfall of Fana Mokoena politically should be studied at UKZN," he captioned the clip.

In the video, Shivambu is seen drinking a bottle of water. While he's drinking it, Mokoena hands him another one.

Social media reacts to Fana Mokoena's clip

@CampusConfessSA said:

"This is a PhD dissertation at Wits! The thesis: 'The Semi-Fluid Movement of Political Capital: From Elevated National Orator to Hydration Specialist – A Case Study of Fana Mokoena'."

@skutuphendu wrote:

"Fana was actually giving him something using that bottle as a shield."

@holyash21 replied:

"As the Dean of UKZN, we reject him. Maybe Unisa can run a study."

@mnelisimba10891 responded:

"Your hate for the Mayibuye Bakery Movement is long and permanent, Ori neh."

@MadiBoity reacted:

"Floyd and Fana pulled a Putin move right there. Did you not see that it was a handover of information?"

@kilotyke05 said:

"Floyd got something strong from Bushiri, okay!"

@LeeKayJuniorRSA commented:

"Bro went from sitting in the National Assembly to standing behind Floyd, holding a bottle of water like a Bottle Girl in a club."

@KobbeAfc said:

"His move from the EFF to Shivambu's MK Party initiatives in June 2025 demonstrates the fluidity with which political allegiances can shift in response to internal tensions or perceived opportunities. This constant movement destabilisesboth individual careers and party cohesion."

@Sakuma18367709 wrote:

"So Fana is Mbuyiseoi Ndlozi. Mxim Satafrik is wasting time while the world is living on them."

@UncleDee1234 replied:

"Fana gave Floyd something and used the bottle as a distraction."

SA comments on Fana Mokoena's bottled water video with Floyd Shivambu. Images: FloyShivambu

Source: Twitter

Fana Mokoena joins Scandal!

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former Generations actors Fana Mokoena and Slindile Nodangala joined the eTV Scandal! cast.

With a new family in town, Fana and Slindile made up the heads of the Kubekas and are said to be bringing a plot twist fans will never expect.

Fans took to social media in amazement that Fana had joined the show and to thank the team for bringing the flames.

