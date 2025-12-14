Fan-favourite actress Zenokuhle Maseko, who is popularly known for playing Mbali Dikana on The River, has joined Generations: The Legacy

Maseko previously played Sindi Dlathu's on-screen daughter on The River and JoAnne Reyneke's on-screen daughter on The Estate

Fans of the SABC1 soapie recently commented on Maseko's weird character on Generations: The Legacy

'The Estate' actress Zenokuhle Maseko secures a role on 'Generations: The Legacy' as Nurse Swazi.

Former The River actress Zenokuhle Maseko has secured a role on SABC1's popular soapie Generations: The Legacy as Nurse Swazi.

Maseko previously made headlines when her character was killed on The River and joined S3's canned telenovela, The Estate, to portray JoAnne Reyneke and Sdumo Mtshali's on-screen daughter.

The season actress has now joined SABC1's hit soap Generations: The Legacy as Khumo Moroka's (played by Aubrey Poo) nurse, Nurse Swazi.

The soapie shared a snippet on its Instagram account of the actress's role as Nurse Swazi on Friday, 12 December 2025.

Maseko has also starred in SABC1's drama series Diamond City as Ayo in 2018 and played the character of Nothando Sibande alongside Nozuko Ncayiyani in a short film titled Isphiwo.

The influencer and fan-favourite actress also scored a short role on eTV's cancelled soapie Scandal! as Tankiso in 2025 and also appeared on Showmax's popular drama series Adulting as Mpumi.

Generations: The Legacy fans respond to Maseko's latest character

Kea Kea reacted:

"I feel like something is about to happen between you and Kamo. But you make a great couple, according to me."

Ezra Vuyisa said:

"Oh, is that you, the nurse on Generations? Eish, there's a lot that's gonna happen between you and that son of Kea, you watch the space."

Kuhle Sethunzela replied:

"You see, this one will be a problem for her shemm😢😂😂."

Hawa_m_tem reacted:

"The problem is adding mom in every single lie."

Mthoko9 said:

"This one will be caught 😂."

Masebano responded:

"She is jealous of Lulama."

Mjwara King wrote:

"Swazi clearly wants Kamo."

ForKhaney commented:

"That’s the problem with lying, you end up forgetting your own lies😭😂."

MthokoJohn8 replied:

"Swazi Is gona be a problem."

Atang Dolly said:

"Swazi is going to be a problem. 🤞🤞I don't want Lulu and Kamo to break up, please."

'The River' Star Zenokuhle Maseko Joins 'Generations: The Legacy' as Nurse Swazi.

BBTitans host Lawrence Maleka rubbishes dating Zenokuhle Maseko

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that The River star Lawrence Maleka slammed rumours that he was dating The Estate actress Zenokuhle Maseko.

The Big Brother Titans host shared on DJ Sphectatula and DJ Naves's The King Cast that Zenokuhle is his cousin, not his girlfriend.

South Africans who tuned in appreciated Lawrence Maleka's honesty throughout the YouTube podcast episode.

