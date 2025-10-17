A Nigerian TikToker makes a Toothbrush From Scratch
- An African influencer goes viral on TikTok by crafting a toothbrush and toothpaste from natural materials, and her resourceful creation emphasises the importance of sustainability and using what's available in nature
- The video reflects the influencer's cultural ties to resourcefulness, a reminder of childhood practices passed down from older generations
- Similar to the toothbrush DIY trend, Foodblog9ja shows Nigerian culinary traditions with engaging food content. and the influencer combines humour and education, promoting African cuisine
The TikTok video was posted on 3 September 2025 by a Nigerian influencer.
A video posted by a Nigerian influencer went viral, captivating followers with her resourcefulness. In the video, she demonstrated how she made a toothbrush and toothpaste from scratch using natural materials she found around her. In the caption, she wrote,
“Made a toothbrush and toothpaste today from things around me. Reminded me of the time my grandma gave me a twig and salt to brush my teeth when I forgot my toothbrush. Nature really has everything we need.”
Nigerian content creator
With a lot of creativity, Foodblog9ja, a popular Nigerian food influencer, has captivated audiences with their engaging food-related content. Known for showing traditional Nigerian dishes and culinary experiences, @Foodblog9ja creates relatable and humorous videos that emphasise the richness of Nigerian cuisine.
Her content, which spans across platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, not only entertains but also educates viewers about local ingredients and cooking methods. Much like the influencer behind the toothbrush video, Foodblog9ja uses digital platforms to creatively share cultural insights and engage with a global audience.
Reflection on resourcefulness
The video not only shows creativity but also reflects on the idea that nature provides everything we need. The influencer’s resourcefulness connects with many followers’ own experiences of using what was available when access to store-bought products wasn’t an option.
Some viewers were impressed by the influencer's ingenuity, suggesting that this approach could be the key to maintaining clean teeth without spending money on conventional products, while others pointed out how easy it would have been to just buy a toothbrush for a small price, making the process seem unnecessary.
Iviwe wrote:
"You are so talented, Shem"
khaviso._maluleke said:
"Please make a partner for me😩"
Beullah 🎀stated:
"Nara Smith is leading by example."
Rïl3_Labane commented:
"Nara smith was found shakingSmith."
lisalee8721 wrote:
"You're always remembering 😂"
Chief Moyahabo Ramok said:
"It will be more expensive."
msa stated:
"When are we making money?"
snow flakes commented:
"Nara Smith whispering."
Watch the TikTok video below:
