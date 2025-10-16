Global site navigation

A TikTok DIY Hack for Sushi Lovers Using 2 Everyday Items and Chopsticks
A TikTok DIY Hack for Sushi Lovers Using 2 Everyday Items and Chopsticks

by  Divani Coopoosamy
3 min read
  • A creative TikTok video shows a simple DIY hack for using chopsticks by taping them to a peg, and this trick offers a playful solution for sushi lovers who struggle with traditional chopstick techniques
  • The hack demonstrates how everyday items like chopsticks and a peg can be repurposed for a fun, functional tool
  • This viral TikTok trend adds humour to a traditional dining experience, creating debates on authenticity and convenience

A viral TikTok video about chopsticks, posted on 12 October 2025, has people buzzing.

A person shows how to eat using chopsticks.
A TikToker shows a hack to eating with chopsticks. Image: Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images.
Source: Getty Images

A viral TikTok video has introduced a creative and humorous way to use chopsticks, in which a TikToker demonstrates a DIY hack to make eating sushi easier. The trick involves taping two chopsticks to a peg, offering a makeshift solution for those who struggle with the traditional utensil.

Creative use of everyday items

While chopsticks might seem tricky at first, they are an essential part of many Asian dining experiences. Whether you’re eating sushi, noodles, or even dim sum, using chopsticks correctly is a skill that many take pride in. For beginners, it's helpful to keep the sticks steady by holding the top one like a pencil, while the bottom stick remains still. With a little practice, eating with chopsticks can become second nature.

The hack shared by @yuliya.shevko has sparked plenty of reactions, with some followers praising the ingenuity of the solution, while others questioned whether it was truly necessary. Despite these differing opinions, many embraced the playful approach to solving a common dilemma, with some enjoying the fun and lighthearted nature of the video. The DIY tool, while unusual, has clearly captured attention, proving that even simple household items can spark creativity and humour.

TikTok chopstick hack to eat sushi has left followers amazed.
People are impressed by TikTok chopstick hack to eat sushi. Image: Tim Robberts/Getty Images.
Source: Getty Images

Cultural playfulness meets modern convenience

In today’s culture, we often see people finding new and fun ways to navigate everyday tasks, from using a spoon to eat spaghetti to creating unique sushi hacks. These quirky solutions highlight how creativity and humour are transforming everyday activities into shareable moments online.

Next time you’re struggling with chopsticks, you might just find yourself reaching for a peg and some tape or, if you're feeling more traditional, you may stick with the fork.

abdouu0 wrote:

"It is meant to be this way. You can't drink red wine out of a plastic cup; it takes all the fun out of it."

~𝓼𝓾𝓪~ said:

"Got to apply to the Japanese culture (please get the reference)"

illusion stated:

"Or just use a fork."

🦷commented:

"More like fingers, forks are so likely to make everything fall apart 😹 but either way, chopsticks aren't that hard to learn, I think it's worth it."


ms.erolyne wrote:

"Has nothing but thoughts😅"


ninesixone said:

A person who thinks all the time 💀

ernestbak stated:

" 'Wood've' been better 😏"

🎀 commented:

"It has nail girl on it."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News DIY stories

