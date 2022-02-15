Who is Utkarsh Shinde? Bio, age, Neha Lele, religion, songs, profiles, net worth

Utkarsh Shinde has become a household name in the Indian music scene. His strong vocals and sweet voice have made him a massive following all over the world. So, is Utkarsh Shinde married? Where is he from? Read the article for more.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Utkarsh is a singer and musician from Maharashtra. Photo: @kirti_kuklare

Source: Twitter

Utkarsh Shinde is an Indian musical artist, composer, actor and doctor. He is known for singing popular songs such as Bhimachi Por Ali Maidanat and Aamhi Bhimrayache Panther. His career aside, he is also a husband.

Utkarsh Shinde's profiles

Full name: Utkarsh Anand Shinde

Utkarsh Anand Shinde Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: the 11th of January 1986

the 11th of January 1986 Place of birth: Mumbai, Maharatsha, India

Mumbai, Maharatsha, India Utkarsh Shinde's age: 36 years (As of 2022)

36 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Nationality : Indian

: Indian Ethnicity : Indian

: Indian Religion : Hinduism

: Hinduism Height : 5 feet 10 inches (180 centimetres)

: 5 feet 10 inches (180 centimetres) Weight : 72 kilograms (158 pounds)

: 72 kilograms (158 pounds) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Utkarsh Shinde's father: Anand Prahlad

Anand Prahlad Mother : Vijaya

: Vijaya Grandfather : Prahlad

: Prahlad Siblings : Adarsh and Harshad

: Adarsh and Harshad School : MTS Khalsa High School

: MTS Khalsa High School College : Dr DY Patil Homoeopathic Medical College and Research Centre, University of London and Longwood University

: Dr DY Patil Homoeopathic Medical College and Research Centre, University of London and Longwood University Marital status: Married

Married Spouse : Swapnaja Narwade

: Swapnaja Narwade Occupation : Actor, musician, composer, and doctor

: Actor, musician, composer, and doctor Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Instagram account: @utkarshshindeofficial

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Utkarsh Shinde's biography

The singer on set for Bigg Boss 3. Photo: @KambaleKunal

Source: Twitter

How old is Utkarsh Shinde? He was born on the 11th of January 1986 in Mumbai, Maharatsha, India. This means that as of 2022, he is 36 years old. His star sign is Capricorn.

Who is the father of Utkarsh Shinde?

The Indian musician was born to Anand Pralhad, a playback Musician born in Mumbai, India. He is famous for producing several hits, including Bai Wadyavar Ya and Halad Lagali. Utkarsh's mother is called Vijaya.

Who is brother of Utkarsh Shinde?

The Bhimachi Por Ali Maidanat hitmaker has two siblings. Utkarsh Shinde's brother, Adarsh, is an Indian playback singer. He records Ambedkarite songs and Marathi language film songs. Who is the wife of Adarsh Shinde? The singer is the husband of Neha Lele, whom he married on the 27th of May 2015, with a Buddhist marriage in Mumbai.

His other brother, Harshad, is also a singer.

Education

He went to MTS Khalsa High School which is located in Goregaon West, Mumbai, India. After graduating from school, he joined Dr DY Patil Homoeopathic Medical College and Research Centre in Pimpri, Pune, India, to study a Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery.

Career

Utkarsh wears many hats. He is an actor, musician, composer, and doctor. In music, he comes from a lineage of musicians. His paternal grandfather, father and both of his brothers are musicians.

Utkarsh Shinde's songs

The singer posing for a photo: @utkarshshindeofficial

Source: Instagram

The famous singer is signed to the T-Series label, which also uploads his music on their YouTube channel. Some of the songs he has released include:

AAI AAHE SWARG BABA DARWAJA

Haldicha sohala

Bhim Jayanti 128 Bhimacha Gaan

Aga Ye Rama

MAN BUDDHAM SARNAM BOLE

Bhimachya Porancha Naad Naay Karaycha

Ganpati Aagman Geet

Daru Pito Ha Maza Gunha

Kabhi Ye Socha Na Tha

Desh Na Chalega Samvidhan Ke Bina

Banner Lagala

MERA JO KUCH HAI BHIM JI SE

Gyani Pratapi Aapsa

Manula Bhimana Fadla

Haay Tarun Ghena Karun

Bhima Tu Ye Punha

Sonula Lagtaya Firwaya Ga

Bhakt Tujha Aala Re

Utkarsh Shinde's movies

He has worked as a music director in several films such as:

Dhurala(2020)

Premacha Rada(2019)

Ipitar(2018)

Power (Marathi)

Premacha Rada

Utkarsh Shinde Bigg Boss

For the unversed, the popular singer was one of the contestants and top 5 finalists of the recently concluded Bigg Boss Marathi season 3.

Utkarsh Shinde's net worth

Utkarsh has made a massive fortune from his career as a musician, actor, composer and doctor. He has an estimated net worth of $2 million.

What is Utkarsh Shinde's wife's name?

The Bhimachi Por Ali Maidanat star is married to Swapnaja Narwade, also a doctor.

Utkarsh Shinde is one of the most talented musicians in India right now. He is not only gifted but also brilliant as he is a competent doctor as well.

READ ALSO: Who is Hasbulla or Mini Khabib? Age, family, net worth, profiles, why is he small?

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the biography of Hasbulla, popularly known as Mini Khabib.

He is a blogger and a social media influencer nicknamed Mini Khabib, inspired by a former UFC lightweight champion called Khabib Nurmagomedov. Why is Mini Khabib so small? Read on for more.

Source: Briefly News