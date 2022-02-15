Who is Utkarsh Shinde? Bio, age, Neha Lele, religion, songs, profiles, net worth
Utkarsh Shinde has become a household name in the Indian music scene. His strong vocals and sweet voice have made him a massive following all over the world. So, is Utkarsh Shinde married? Where is he from? Read the article for more.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
Utkarsh Shinde is an Indian musical artist, composer, actor and doctor. He is known for singing popular songs such as Bhimachi Por Ali Maidanat and Aamhi Bhimrayache Panther. His career aside, he is also a husband.
Utkarsh Shinde's profiles
- Full name: Utkarsh Anand Shinde
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: the 11th of January 1986
- Place of birth: Mumbai, Maharatsha, India
- Utkarsh Shinde's age: 36 years (As of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Nationality: Indian
- Ethnicity: Indian
- Religion: Hinduism
- Height: 5 feet 10 inches (180 centimetres)
- Weight: 72 kilograms (158 pounds)
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Black
- Utkarsh Shinde's father: Anand Prahlad
- Mother: Vijaya
- Grandfather: Prahlad
- Siblings: Adarsh and Harshad
- School: MTS Khalsa High School
- College: Dr DY Patil Homoeopathic Medical College and Research Centre, University of London and Longwood University
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Swapnaja Narwade
- Occupation: Actor, musician, composer, and doctor
- Net worth: $2 million
- Instagram account: @utkarshshindeofficial
Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!
Utkarsh Shinde's biography
How old is Utkarsh Shinde? He was born on the 11th of January 1986 in Mumbai, Maharatsha, India. This means that as of 2022, he is 36 years old. His star sign is Capricorn.
Who is the father of Utkarsh Shinde?
The Indian musician was born to Anand Pralhad, a playback Musician born in Mumbai, India. He is famous for producing several hits, including Bai Wadyavar Ya and Halad Lagali. Utkarsh's mother is called Vijaya.
Who is brother of Utkarsh Shinde?
The Bhimachi Por Ali Maidanat hitmaker has two siblings. Utkarsh Shinde's brother, Adarsh, is an Indian playback singer. He records Ambedkarite songs and Marathi language film songs. Who is the wife of Adarsh Shinde? The singer is the husband of Neha Lele, whom he married on the 27th of May 2015, with a Buddhist marriage in Mumbai.
His other brother, Harshad, is also a singer.
Education
He went to MTS Khalsa High School which is located in Goregaon West, Mumbai, India. After graduating from school, he joined Dr DY Patil Homoeopathic Medical College and Research Centre in Pimpri, Pune, India, to study a Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery.
Career
Utkarsh wears many hats. He is an actor, musician, composer, and doctor. In music, he comes from a lineage of musicians. His paternal grandfather, father and both of his brothers are musicians.
Utkarsh Shinde's songs
The famous singer is signed to the T-Series label, which also uploads his music on their YouTube channel. Some of the songs he has released include:
- AAI AAHE SWARG BABA DARWAJA
- Haldicha sohala
- Bhim Jayanti 128 Bhimacha Gaan
- Aga Ye Rama
- MAN BUDDHAM SARNAM BOLE
- Bhimachya Porancha Naad Naay Karaycha
- Ganpati Aagman Geet
- Daru Pito Ha Maza Gunha
- Kabhi Ye Socha Na Tha
- Desh Na Chalega Samvidhan Ke Bina
- Banner Lagala
- MERA JO KUCH HAI BHIM JI SE
- Gyani Pratapi Aapsa
- Manula Bhimana Fadla
- Haay Tarun Ghena Karun
- Bhima Tu Ye Punha
- Sonula Lagtaya Firwaya Ga
- Bhakt Tujha Aala Re
Utkarsh Shinde's movies
He has worked as a music director in several films such as:
- Dhurala(2020)
- Premacha Rada(2019)
- Ipitar(2018)
- Power (Marathi)
- Premacha Rada
Utkarsh Shinde Bigg Boss
For the unversed, the popular singer was one of the contestants and top 5 finalists of the recently concluded Bigg Boss Marathi season 3.
Utkarsh Shinde's net worth
Utkarsh has made a massive fortune from his career as a musician, actor, composer and doctor. He has an estimated net worth of $2 million.
What is Utkarsh Shinde's wife's name?
The Bhimachi Por Ali Maidanat star is married to Swapnaja Narwade, also a doctor.
Utkarsh Shinde is one of the most talented musicians in India right now. He is not only gifted but also brilliant as he is a competent doctor as well.
READ ALSO: Who is Hasbulla or Mini Khabib? Age, family, net worth, profiles, why is he small?
Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the biography of Hasbulla, popularly known as Mini Khabib.
He is a blogger and a social media influencer nicknamed Mini Khabib, inspired by a former UFC lightweight champion called Khabib Nurmagomedov. Why is Mini Khabib so small? Read on for more.
Source: Briefly News