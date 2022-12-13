Milada Moore's biography: age, boyfriend, salary, measurements, net worth

Milada Moore would best be described as a bold and daring lady. She has carved a name on social media for her confidence and poses. Her social media platforms have attracted millions of followers who avidly consume her content. Others have signed up for her paid-for platform and often shower her with likes and comments. Why is she attracting so much attention?

Her Instagram and Twitter accounts have attracted millions of followers. Photo: @milada.moore (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Milada Moore is a Ukrainian-born social media star. She is famous for her 18+ photos and videos, and how bold she is about showing off her body on social media. Did she always dream of being an Instagram model? Does it pay her? If it does, how much has she made from the career? Go through her biography to learn more about her.

Milada Moore's profile summary and bio

Full name Milada Moore Gender Female Date of birth 23rd March 2002 Age 20 years (2022) Birthday 23rd March Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Kyiv, Ukraine Current residence Miami, USA Nationality Ukrainian Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christian Hair colour Auburn Eye colour Brown Height in cm 168 cm Height in feet 5'6" Weight in kg 162 kg Weight in pounds 136 lbs Body measurements in inches 40-30-38 inches Profession Social media star and Instagram influencer Instagram OnlyFans Twitter @milada_moore

Milada Moore's age

Milada is 20 years old as of December 2022. She was born on 23rd March 2002.

Early life

Milada was born in Kyiv, Ukraine. She has been careful to keep her personal life away from the public. Therefore, there is not much information about her parents, siblings or where she went to school.

Milada Moore's boyfriend

It is unclear whether Milada is in a relationship. Even though she shares explicit content on her social media platforms, she has not disclosed her relationship status. Neither has she shared information, photos or videos on her social media to insinuate she is seeing someone. Neither are there unembellished details about Moore's dating history.

Milada Moore's height

Milada is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs 123 pounds. She has brown eyes and auburn hair.

Milada Moore's weight

She is a Ukrainian national but currently lives in Miami. Photo: @milada.moore (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Milada weighs 136 pounds. Her bust area is 40 inches wide. Her waist is 30 inches wide, and her hips are 38 inches wide.

Milada Moore's Instagram

Milada is one of the widespread Instagram models in Ukraine. She enjoys a following of over 1 million followers on the platform as of December 2022. She mostly shares photos of herself in lingerie, swimwear and dresses.

Moore started posting on her main Instagram account in October 2020. She has a second Instagram account with an audience of over 319,000 followers as of 20 December 2022.

Milada Moore's Twitter

Moore is also active on Twitter, where she enjoys an audience of more than 1.1 million followers. She joined Twitter in December 2020.

Milada Moore's Onlyfans

She has carved a career on social media. Photo: @milada.moore (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Besides sharing her photos on Instagram and Twitter, Milada is also on Onlyfans. As of 13th December, she has over 1,700 OnlyFans posts. She does not have any unpaid posts. She offers monthly to annual subscription options.

Milada Moore's salary

There are no credible details to prove that Milada is formally employed. Therefore, establishing information about her salary is challenging. Nonetheless, she has monetised her social media platforms, especially Onlyfans, and her content has attracted more than 241,000 likes as of December 2022. She also makes money from tips earned through the social media accounts she has monetised.

Milada Moore's net worth

Milada Moore is yet to talk openly about her finances and how much she is worth. Some sources, however, allege she is worth $650,000. It is unclear whether this figure is accurate. Nonetheless, she earns from her content on social media, especially Onlyfans.

Milada Moore is one of the bold individuals who have taken advantage of the evolution of social media to carve non-conventional careers. Besides attracting a legion of fans, she has made the bold step of monetising her career. As her numbers on social media continue ballooning, so is her bank account balance.

READ ALSO: What is Jake Andrich's sexuality? Age, family, career, education, net worth

Briefly.co.za published eye-balling details about Jake Andrich. Who is he, and what is his sexuality? Has he openly addressed the speculations and questions?

Jack Andrich has accumulated hundreds of fans on Onlyfans and TikTok. Fans have been speculating about his sexuality, granted his behaviour and physical appearance. He seems to have sexual fluidity around him, as seen from the adult content he posts on his Onlyfans account. Is he gay? Has he openly addressed the questions? Who is he dating?

Source: Briefly News