Xiaomei Havard's bio: Meet the South African, Chinese MP and member of the ANC party
The South African Chinese national Xiaomei Havard brought about some controversy when she was officially chosen as an MP on 21 January 2021, shortly after the death of Minister Jackson Mthembu, to fill his seat in the National Assembly. What was the point of contention, and what is the latest news about her? Here, we discuss her full biography and the controversy surrounding her.
The Chinese-born ANC MP, unfortunately, fell victim to xenophobia shortly after she was elected, with some reporting stating that an official State Security Agency report (SSA) claims a high possibility that she was 'spying for China'. This claim was since officially rebuked by both the corporation and through an official government release. Here is her profile summary before we discuss where she stands today.
Profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Dr Xiaomei Havard (Chinese: 小梅哈佛; pinyin: Xiǎoméi hāfó)
|Birthplace
|Henan, China
|Romantic orientation
|Heterosexual
|Current residence
|Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa
|Current nationality
|Chinese/South African
|Marital status
|Married (no further details available)
|Ethnicity
|Chinese
|Gender
|Female
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Profession
|Politician, entrepreneur, co-president
|Education
|PhD in Computer Science at the University of Johannesburg
|Native language
|Chinese, fluent in English
|Social media profiles
|LinkedInInstagramTwitterFacebook
Xiaomei Havard’s parliament promotion was most notable as she is credited for being the first Chinese woman in SA parliament, too, despite mixed reviews from the public. Besides being a politician, the South African Chinese MP is also credited as co-president of the Africa Trade & Art Forum. Dr Xiaomei Havard's biography is incredibly limited otherwise, but here is what we know.
Xiaomei Havard's age
Her age has never been confirmed since we have no details on her birthdate.
Xiaomei Havard's nationality
The politician was born in China, making her a Chinese national. However, she did move to South Africa to study further, and one can safely assume she legally obtained her South African citizenship.
Xiaomei Havard's husband
Although it has been reported that she is married to a South African national, her husband's identity and details surrounding their relationship remain unknown.
Xiaomei Havard's social media profiles
Her Instagram, @drxiaomeihavard, has 285 followers. Her Twitter handle is @XiaomeiHavard, with 813 followers on the platform. You can also find her on LinkedIn under her name Xiaomei Havard, with 99 connections, and on Facebook under the same name.
Xiaomei Havard's professional life and dedication to her career have far outshone any controversy surrounding her ethnicity. She has continued to focus on her achievements instead of the negativity surrounding her political moves.
