Ingrid Torelli: age, movies, net worth, and complete biography
Ingrid Torelli is an Australian actress who became famous after performing as Matilda in the Melbourne production of Matilda the Musical. Due to her career trajectory, fans are curious about her personal life. Discover Ingrid Torelli's age, career, and personal life.
Ingrid Torelli debuted in acting at a tender age. She has since appeared in notable films like Force of Nature: The Dry 2, Late Night with the Devil, Bloom, and Five Bedrooms, cementing her name in the film industry. Explore Ingrid Torelli's biography.
Ingrid Torelli's profile summary
|Full name
|Ingrid Torelli
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|2006
|Age
|18 years old (as of 2024)
|Place of birth
|Canberra, Australia
|Nationality
|Australian
|Ethnicity
|White
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Weight
|50 kilograms (approx)
|Height
|5 feet 3 inches
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Religion
|Christianity
|Profession
|Actress
What is Ingrid Torelli's age?
Ingrid (18 years old as of 2024) was born in 2006 in Canberra, Australia. Her exact date and month of birth remain unknown.
Who is Ingrid Torelli?
Ingrid Torelli is a celebrated Australian actress. Torelli is well-known for her performance as Matilda in the Melbourne production of Matilda the Musical, for which she won a Helpmann Award in 2016 for Best Female Actor in a Musical.
She also gained massive recognition in 2023 when she starred in Late Night with the Devil, a must-see Halloween horror movie. In an interview with Halloween Daily News, Ingrid revealed that she was unfamiliar with American Halloween before working on this film, having grown up in Australia, where Late Night was shot. She said;
I personally haven’t in the past celebrated Halloween. It’s definitely something I want to get into though this year. It’s something I need to learn about.
Ingrid Torelli's career
Ingrid is a talented actress who made her acting debut in 2018 when she starred as Alice in One Last Leaf. Due to her acting prowess that same year, she portrayed Skye in the short film They Can't Hear You.
Ingrid Torelli's movies and TV shows
Torelli has appeared in several top movies and TV shows. According to her IMDb profile, here are some of the movies and television series she has appeared in:
|Year
|Movie/TV series
|Role
|2024
|The South Jersey Horror Podcast
|Self
|2024
|Force of Nature: The Dry 2
|Margot Russell
|2019 - 2023
|Five Bedrooms
|Mia Chigwell-Bourke
|2023
|Late Night with the Devil
|Lilly
|2021
|Breathe
|Jade
|2020
|Bloom
|Eva
|2020
|The End
|Persephone Brennan
|2019
|The Mirror
|Suzie
|2018
|They Can't Hear You
|Skye
|2018
|One Last Leaf
|Alice
Ingrid Torelli's nominations and awards
Ingrid has received several notable awards and nominations throughout her burgeoning acting career. These include:
- In 2016, she won the prestigious Helpmann Award for Best Female Actor in a Musical for her performance as Matilda in Matilda the Musical in Melbourne.
- Best Young Actor: Torelli was honoured with this St. Kilda Film Festival award.
What is Ingrid Torelli's net worth?
According to NairaLand Forum and Celebz Hub, Ingrid has an alleged net worth of approximately $1 million as of 2024. Her fortune is primarily attributed to her budding career as an actress.
FAQs
Ingrid Torelli is a well-known Australian actress who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the Canberra native;
When is Ingrid Torelli's birthday?
Ingrid Torelli was born in 2006 and is approximately 18 years old as of 2024. The exact date of her birth is not publicly disclosed.
Who are Ingrid Torelli's parents?
Details about Ingrid Torelli's parents remain primarily private. However, they have been supportive of her artistic pursuits.
What is Ingrid Torelli's nationality?
Ingrid Torelli belongs to the Australian nationality, having been born in Canberra, Australia. Her Australian roots and cultural background have significantly shaped her career in the entertainment industry.
Is Ingrid Torelli bilingual?
Ingrid is bilingual; she is fluent in both English and Italian. This skill enhances her ability to portray diverse characters and connect with various audiences.
What is Ingrid Torelli's height?
She is tall, 5 feet 4 Inches (163 centimetres) and weighs around 110 pounds (50 kilograms). Ingrid has blue eyes and blonde hair.
At a young age, Ingrid Torelli has steered a remarkable journey in the entertainment industry. She has already made significant strides, showcasing her talent through diverse roles in film and theatre.
