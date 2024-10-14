How old is Lil RT? His age, real name, birthday, net worth, full bio

Social media platforms have proven that you can achieve fame overnight. One viral moment could catapult you to stardom, ultimately changing your life forever. This is true for Lil RT, who gained traction for his freestyles on YouTube. With mature themes featured in his music, many are curious about his age. How old is Lil RT?

Lil RT is an American budding rapper widely recognised for the hit song 60 Miles. However, due to his young age, he has received significant backlash for the explicit lyrics in his songs. Most fans criticise Lil RT’s parents for exposing him to sexual themes when he has barely even reached puberty. Discover fascinating details about his personal and professional life.

Lil RT’s profile summary

Full name Lil RT Gender Male Date of birth 3 June 2014 Age 10 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height 4’6’’ (140 cm) Weight 38 kg (84 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Unmarried Siblings 4 Profession Rapper Genres Hip-hop, drill Years active 2023-present Net worth Between $100,000 and $250,000 Social media Instagram YouTube TikTok

How old is Lil RT?

The rising hip-hop star (aged 10 as of 2024) was born on 3 June 2014 in the West Atlanta neighbourhood of Bankhead. While there were rumours that Lil RT was 6, he clarified his age in a November 2023 interview with Southbysole, saying:

I am 9 years old.

But beyond the hot topic about Lil RT’s age, there are other juicy details to uncover about him. Find out how he gained notoriety for reasons beyond his verses.

Lil RT’s real name remains a mystery

Despite his popularity, the young rapper chooses not to disclose his real name to the broader public. However, while speaking on the Wikid Films YouTube channel In January 2024, he disclosed where his name comes from, stating:

I got my moniker from my Instagram. I go by Lil RT.

His mother is his manager

Although most people have condemned the rapper's musical style for including provocative language, it appears his mother, who goes by @__shesoheartless on Instagram, fully supports her son’s behaviour.

In fact, she is his manager. During a 2024 interview with Nia Synai, the rapper’s mom revealed how she will always have her son’s back, even if the whole world goes against him.

I tell all my kids that I will always be behind them no matter what. So, if they decide to play football, basketball or rap, I will support them.

On 18 January 2024, the mother of five shared her photo in the hospital after surviving a tragic car accident via her son’s Instagram. While she frequently races the rapper’s interviews, it appears Lil RT’s dad is currently not in the picture.

Lil RT began rapping at the age of 9

Lil RT’s debut single, 60 Miles, was released in October 2023. Within a few months, the track has accumulated over 4 million views.

The same month, he released the sequel 60 Miles 2 alongside rapper SCY Jimm, followed by 60 Miles 3 featuring Doe Boy. In March 2024, the Georgia native released the track BIG DOG SH*T with New York rapper Lil Mabu.

Rapper Lil RT's songs have constantly been fodder for conservative podcast hosts who mostly criticise his parents for exposing him to a world that is too mature for his age.

Imagine a 10-year-old rapping about money, sex and crime. Well, conservative commentator Candace Owens has severally called out the mature adults in Lil RT’s music videos that allow OnlyFans models to dance on him.

She claims his lyrics speak to the corrosion of our culture. In June 2024, Lil RT’s birthday video went viral on social media, prompting some users to call for legal action against his parents.

He has received support from Atlanta teen rapper Lil Tony

The people in the rapper’s inner circle contend that he is being villainised for showing what he has been through in his childhood.

During a November 2023 interview on the Breativity podcast, Lil Tony defended Lil RT’s music, saying:

I cannot blame the little man. He is from the hood and has not seen rainbows as everybody has been talking about.

Lil RT’s net worth is impressive

The 10-year-old rapper is gradually building a profitable income from his upcoming musical career, which includes streaming royalties. According to TheCityCeleb, he is worth between $100,000 and $250,000.

FAQs

Lil RT commands a substantial online following. He boasts 414k Instagram followers and 99.5k followers on YouTube. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

How tall is Lil RT?

The Atlanta-based rapper is 4 feet 6 inches (140 cm) tall and weighs 38 kilograms (84 lbs). He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

What grade is Lil RT?

Based on his age, it is safe to assume that the young rapper is in fourth grade. Nonetheless, it is unclear where he goes to school.

Is Lil RT signed?

As of October 2024, Lil RT is not signed with any record label. His music has drawn praise and condemnation, depending on who is listening.

How old is Lil RT’s mom?

The celebrity mom's name and age have yet to be publicly mentioned. However, it appears she is single-handedly raising her five kids.

How old is Lil Mabu?

Lil Mabu, who collaborated with the young hip-hop star in his 2024 song, was born on 4 April 2005 and is 19 years old as of 2024.

This article answers the many searches for, ‘’How old is Lil RT?’’ Born in 2014, the young rapper is currently 10 years old. In 2023, he made headlines due to his song’s explicit lyrics about sex and gun violence. This sparked nationwide debates about the role of parents in their kids’ lives.

