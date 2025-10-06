Global site navigation

Meet Nico Iamaleava's parents and siblings: all about the quarterback's family
Meet Nico Iamaleava's parents and siblings: all about the quarterback's family

by  Rodah Mogeni
Nico Iamaleava's parents, Nicholaus Iamaleava Sr. and Marleinna, have been the foundation of his journey from a young athlete to a top college quarterback. He grew up in a big Samoan family with seven siblings. Among them is his younger brother Madden, who also plays quarterback.

Nico Iamaleava (L), Nicholaus Iamaleava Sr. (C) and Madden Iamaleava (R).
Nico Iamaleava (L), Nicholaus Iamaleava Sr. (C) and Madden Iamaleava (R). Photo: Johnnie Izquierdo, Donald Page, Ric Tapia (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Nico Iamaleava's parents are Nicholaus Sr. and Marleinna Iamaleava.
  • He has seven siblings: brothers Matt and Madden, and sisters Nicaylah, McKennah, Ninalei, Mallory, and Nori.
  • Nico Iamaleava’s brother, Madden, also plays college football and transferred to UCLA to join Nico.
  • Nico and his mother co-founded the Nico8 Foundation in 2023.

Profile summary

Full nameNicholaus "Nico" Iamaleava
Date of birth2 September 2004
Age21 years old (as of 2025)
Place of birthLong Beach, California, United States
Current residenceLong Beach, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
Ethnicity Samoan
SexualityStraight
Height6'7'' in (201 cm)
Weight200 lb (91 kg)
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
FatherNicholaus Iamaleava Sr.
MotherMarleinna Iamaleava
Siblings Matt, Madden, Nicaylah, McKennah, Ninalei, Mallory, Nori
Relationship statusSingle
SchoolWarren High School, Long Beach Polytechnic High School
UniversityUniversity of Tennessee, University of California, Los Angeles
ProfessionCollege football quarterback for the UCLA Bruins
Nico Iamaleava's parents: Meet Nicholaus Iamaleava Sr. and Marleinna

The American college football quarterback is one of the eight children born to Nicholaus Iamaleava Sr. and Marleinna. Nico's parents have been a guiding force in his journey, supporting him both on and off the field while managing important responsibilities behind the scenes.

In a July 2025 interview with CBS Sports, Nico addressed his decision to leave Tennessee and move closer to family, stating:

My family was strictly the main importance to me. I let my business team, my parents handle that side of NIL. Just being closer to family was the most important thing.

Below are more details about Nico Iamaleava’s family.

Nico Iamaleava with his father in April 2024.
Nico Iamaleava with his father in April 2024. Photo: @BroBible on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Nicholaus Iamaleava Sr.

Nico Iamaleava’s dad, Nicholaus Iamaleava Sr., is an assistant coach at Warren High School in California, per the Los Angeles Times. He has a background in rugby and comes from a proud Samoan family known for its strong sports tradition and values.

Nicholaus Sr. is very supportive of his son’s football career. He has played a big role in helping Nico grow as an athlete and as a person. He is known to be involved in youth sports and has helped guide Nico through important decisions, especially during his high school and college football journey.

Marleinna

Nico Iamaleava with his mother, Marleinna.
Nico Iamaleava with his mother, Marleinna, on 14 May 2023. Photo: @nico_iamaleava8 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Nico Iamaleava's mother, Marleinna, is described as a steady presence in Nico's life, offering unwavering support throughout his athletic journey. In 2020, she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. Her fight with cancer had a significant impact on her family. However, she has since made significant strides in recovery and is now cancer-free.

In 2023, Marleinna co-founded the Nico8 Foundation with Nico, a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting breast cancer research and awareness, as well as special needs families and underserved youth.

In a 2024 interview with Vol Club Confidential, Nico spoke openly about his mother’s influence, stating:

She means everything. She made a lot of sacrifices for us to be here. She had a hard fight with cancer, so her being able to overcome that and be able to see me, just her son, play out his dreams.
Nico Iamaleava and with his brother Madden in Pasadena on 3 May 2025.
Quarterback Nico Iamaleava with his brother Madden during the UCLA football spring practice at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on 3 May 2025. Photo: Keith Birmingham
Source: Getty Images

Nico Iamaleava's siblings

The college football player has seven siblings: brothers Matt and Madden, and sisters Nicaylah, McKennah, Ninalei, Mallory, and Nori.

All of Nico Iamaleava’s siblings share a love of sports, particularly volleyball. His older brother, Matt, played volleyball at Long Beach State University and was a high school All-American in volleyball at Long Beach Poly.

Nico's sister, Nicaylah, played volleyball at Cypress College. His younger brother, Madden, is also a quarterback and plays at UCLA with Nico. Nico now shares the UCLA quarterback room with his brother Madden.

Nico Iamaleava sisters, McKennah, Ellie and Nori
Nico Iamaleava sisters, McKennah (L), Ellie (C) and Nori (R) in 2025. Photos: @mckennahiamaleava_vb, @nori_8vball (Modified by editor)
Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

What is Nico Iamaleava’s nationality?

Nico Iamaleava's nationality is American. He was born in Long Beach, California, United States.

What is Nico Iamaleava’s ethnicity?

The American college football quarterback is of Samoan descent. His family is proud of their Samoan heritage, according to Pro Football Network.

What nationality are Nico Iamaleava's parents?

Nico Iamaleava's parents, Nicholaus Sr. and Marleinna Iamaleava, are American by nationality. They were born and raised in the United States.

What does Nico Iamaleava's dad do?

Nicholaus Sr. is an assistant coach at Warren High School. He is also known for his active involvement in his son's football career.

Conclusion

Nico Iamaleava's parents, Marleinna and Nicholaus Iamaleava Sr., have been one of his strongest support systems throughout his football journey, from his early days at Warren High School to becoming one of the top quarterbacks in the country. He grew up alongside seven siblings, all of whom share strong ties to sports.

