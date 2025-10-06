Meet Nico Iamaleava's parents and siblings: all about the quarterback's family
Nico Iamaleava's parents, Nicholaus Iamaleava Sr. and Marleinna, have been the foundation of his journey from a young athlete to a top college quarterback. He grew up in a big Samoan family with seven siblings. Among them is his younger brother Madden, who also plays quarterback.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Nico Iamaleava's parents: Meet Nicholaus Iamaleava Sr. and Marleinna
- Nico Iamaleava's siblings
- Frequently asked questions
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- Nico Iamaleava's parents are Nicholaus Sr. and Marleinna Iamaleava.
- He has seven siblings: brothers Matt and Madden, and sisters Nicaylah, McKennah, Ninalei, Mallory, and Nori.
- Nico Iamaleava’s brother, Madden, also plays college football and transferred to UCLA to join Nico.
- Nico and his mother co-founded the Nico8 Foundation in 2023.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Nicholaus "Nico" Iamaleava
|Date of birth
|2 September 2004
|Age
|21 years old (as of 2025)
|Place of birth
|Long Beach, California, United States
|Current residence
|Long Beach, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Samoan
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|6'7'' in (201 cm)
|Weight
|200 lb (91 kg)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Father
|Nicholaus Iamaleava Sr.
|Mother
|Marleinna Iamaleava
|Siblings
|Matt, Madden, Nicaylah, McKennah, Ninalei, Mallory, Nori
|Relationship status
|Single
|School
|Warren High School, Long Beach Polytechnic High School
|University
|University of Tennessee, University of California, Los Angeles
|Profession
|College football quarterback for the UCLA Bruins
|Social media
|InstagramX (Twitter)
Nico Iamaleava's parents: Meet Nicholaus Iamaleava Sr. and Marleinna
The American college football quarterback is one of the eight children born to Nicholaus Iamaleava Sr. and Marleinna. Nico's parents have been a guiding force in his journey, supporting him both on and off the field while managing important responsibilities behind the scenes.
In a July 2025 interview with CBS Sports, Nico addressed his decision to leave Tennessee and move closer to family, stating:
My family was strictly the main importance to me. I let my business team, my parents handle that side of NIL. Just being closer to family was the most important thing.
Below are more details about Nico Iamaleava’s family.
Nicholaus Iamaleava Sr.
Nico Iamaleava’s dad, Nicholaus Iamaleava Sr., is an assistant coach at Warren High School in California, per the Los Angeles Times. He has a background in rugby and comes from a proud Samoan family known for its strong sports tradition and values.
Nicholaus Sr. is very supportive of his son’s football career. He has played a big role in helping Nico grow as an athlete and as a person. He is known to be involved in youth sports and has helped guide Nico through important decisions, especially during his high school and college football journey.
Marleinna
Nico Iamaleava's mother, Marleinna, is described as a steady presence in Nico's life, offering unwavering support throughout his athletic journey. In 2020, she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. Her fight with cancer had a significant impact on her family. However, she has since made significant strides in recovery and is now cancer-free.
In 2023, Marleinna co-founded the Nico8 Foundation with Nico, a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting breast cancer research and awareness, as well as special needs families and underserved youth.
In a 2024 interview with Vol Club Confidential, Nico spoke openly about his mother’s influence, stating:
She means everything. She made a lot of sacrifices for us to be here. She had a hard fight with cancer, so her being able to overcome that and be able to see me, just her son, play out his dreams.
Nico Iamaleava's siblings
The college football player has seven siblings: brothers Matt and Madden, and sisters Nicaylah, McKennah, Ninalei, Mallory, and Nori.
All of Nico Iamaleava’s siblings share a love of sports, particularly volleyball. His older brother, Matt, played volleyball at Long Beach State University and was a high school All-American in volleyball at Long Beach Poly.
Nico's sister, Nicaylah, played volleyball at Cypress College. His younger brother, Madden, is also a quarterback and plays at UCLA with Nico. Nico now shares the UCLA quarterback room with his brother Madden.
Frequently asked questions
What is Nico Iamaleava’s nationality?
Nico Iamaleava's nationality is American. He was born in Long Beach, California, United States.
What is Nico Iamaleava’s ethnicity?
The American college football quarterback is of Samoan descent. His family is proud of their Samoan heritage, according to Pro Football Network.
What nationality are Nico Iamaleava's parents?
Nico Iamaleava's parents, Nicholaus Sr. and Marleinna Iamaleava, are American by nationality. They were born and raised in the United States.
What does Nico Iamaleava's dad do?
Nicholaus Sr. is an assistant coach at Warren High School. He is also known for his active involvement in his son's football career.
Conclusion
Nico Iamaleava's parents, Marleinna and Nicholaus Iamaleava Sr., have been one of his strongest support systems throughout his football journey, from his early days at Warren High School to becoming one of the top quarterbacks in the country. He grew up alongside seven siblings, all of whom share strong ties to sports.
READ MORE: CJ Stroud's contract details and salary: Key facts about his NFL deal
Briefly.co.za published an article about CJ Stroud's contract details and salary. The Houston Texans quarterback was voted the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year.
After leaving Ohio State, he inked a highly profitable deal with the Houston Texans, accruing a big fortune. The article explains more about the quarterback's financial status.
Source: Briefly News
Rodah Mogeni (Lifestyle writer) She is a content creator with more than 4 years of experience. She graduated from Chuka University with a BA degree in Journalism and Mass Communication (2023). She joined Briefly in 2019. Rodah has been working as a health/fitness writer at BetterMe (since 2020), London Brokers, The Hoth, and Ardor Content. In 2023, Rodah finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Her email is rodahmugeni998@gmail.com