Full list of building material prices in South Africa 2022 (updated price list)

Owning a home is undoubtedly the dream of every person. When one has a place to call home, they can achieve more than when renting. Importantly, it gives one the ability and freedom to make changes. Therefore, knowing the current building material prices is a vital step towards attaining that freedom.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The cost of building materials varies from one place to another in South Africa. Photo: @steffen-coonan

Source: UGC

Some people find it challenging to build a house due to the ever-increasing cost of building materials. The trend has continued for the past few years – the global pandemic made it even worse, but thankfully the economy is slowly stabilizing. So, how easy is it to build a house in South Africa now?

Building material prices in South Africa

To make a decent home, you will need to have the usual construction materials. Some of those materials include blocks, cement, timber, nails, sand, and reinforcement steel, among many others. Below are the costs of these materials based on various reputable South African dealers, such as Builders, Cashbuild, Build It, and Knoema.

Blocks

Blocks are generally more durable than bricks. Therefore, if you want a structure that will last longer, you may consider knowing the current building block prices. The rough costs of different types of blocks per piece are as follows:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cement block (390x 90x190 mm) – R9.09

Cement block (390x140x190 mm) – R11.82

Brick cement Block 390x190x190mm – R14.70

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) blocks (110 mm) – R55

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) blocks (150 mm) – R79

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) blocks (220 mm) – R115

Bricks

Bricks are also very robust building materials. How much do bricks cost in South Africa? They are relatively affordable and durable. Their estimated current market prices/piece are as follows:

Bricks are readily available and durable compared to blocks. Photo: @pixabay

Source: UGC

Mutch concrete Stock brick (220 x 103 x 73 mm) – R1.40

Unbranded Maxi cement brick (290 x 140 x 90 mm) – R3.49

Cem brick Maxi cement brick (290 x 140 x 90mm) – R3.89

Magnum M140 Concrete block (390 x 140 x 190 mm) – R10.85

Brick Cement Stock (210 x 100 x 70 mm) – R2.25

Brick Cement Maxi (290 x 140 x 90 mm) – R4.70

Brick Letaba Travertine – R5.22

Brick Makoro Ingwe Satin – R3.91

Brick Makoro Marble Travertine Fbs – R4.59

Makoro Sunrise Travertine Fbx – R5.88

A pallet of bricks price in South Africa costs roughly R950; the one that contains 500 pieces. On the other hand, 12 pallets of block maxi bricks (3000 pieces) may cost between R1058 and R1275 depending on the dealer.

Cement

Cement is another vital material you must have on your construction material bucket list. Usually, the price varies depending on the brand. To avoid wastage, seek the advice of a qualified and experienced contractor before making your order. Here are the current cement prices in South Africa:

Cement 32.5N KBC (20 kg) – R35.90

Cement 32.5N KBC (50kg) – R80.95

PPC Surecem 32.5R (50kg) – R85

Sephaku 32.5N Cement (50 kg) – R85

Sephaku 42.5N Cement (50 kg) – R97

Cement PPC Surecem 32.5r – R99.95

Cement Afrisam All-Purpose 42.5N – R102.95

Mamba Cement Ii A-m 42,5N – R105.00

Champion Cement Ii A-m 42,5N – R104.95

Cement PPC Surebuild 42.5N 50 kg – R109.85

White Cement 52.5N (50 kg) – R559.00

Stone, sand and premixes

Ballast stones are used to make concrete for a variety of landscaping uses. Photo: @johnnymckane

Source: UGC

These are other essential materials needed in different stages of construction. Same to other materials, their prices vary depending on several factors, such as the location and availability of raw materials. According to builders, one can acquire these materials at the following costs:

Sand & Stone Bulk

Load of 19mm Stones (6m3) – R2, 720

Load of 19mm Stones (10m3) – R4, 200

Load of 13mm Stones (6m3) – R5, 400

Load of Building Mix (6m3) –R2, 915

Load of River Sand (6m3) – R2, 945

Load of Building Mix (13m3) – R5, 600

Load of River Sand (10m3) – R3, 870

Load of River Sand (13m3) – R5, 500

Load of Building Sand (13m3) – R4, 285

Load of Building Sand (10m3) – R3, 300

Load of 13mm Stones (10m3) – R5, 610

Load of Plaster Sand (10m3) – R6, 575

Load of Plaster Sand (13m3) – R7, 475

Load of 13mm Stones (13m3) – R5, 500

Builders Mix Yard (Per m3) – R335

Concrete Mix (Per m3) – R369

Plaster Sand (Yard Sales) (Per M3) – R479

Wearne Aggregates Concrete Mix (1 Ton) – R510

Premixes

Builders Cold Asphalt (25kg) – R110

Builders Concrete Mix (40kg) – R35

Plaster Sand (40kg) – R28

Building Stones (40kg) – R28

Builders Plaster Mix (40kg) – R35

Builders Screeding Mix (40kg) – R35

Builders Building Mix (40kg) – R35

River Sand (40kg) – R28

Skimming Plaster

Smith and Co Skimming Plaster - Grey (1L) – R75

Cotect Plasterskim - Off White (9kg) – R385

Cotect PlasterFix Jointing Plaster - White – R235

Cotect PlasterFix Jointing Plaster - White – R125

Cotect PlasterSkim Skimming Plaster – R110

Alcolin Z100 Floor Screed (20kg) – R415

Prolong SupaFill Skimming Compound – R715

Prolong SupaFill Skimming Compound – R270

Prolong SupaFill Skimming Compound – R76

Smith and Co Skimming Plaster - Grey (5L) – R335

Timbers

Timbers are readily available in South Africa. Photo: @ron-lach

Source: UGC

Timbers play a critical role in the building of various structures. For instance, you will need them when roofing and installing a ceiling board. Below are the rough costs of timber in South Africa in 2022.

Timber SAP SABS 38mm x 114mm 6.6m – R159.00

Timber SAP SABS 38mm x 38mm 6.6m – R64.85

Timber SAP SABS 38mm x 38mm 3m – R28.85

Timber SAP SABS 38mm x 114mm 6m – R144.00

Timber SAP SABS 38mm x 38mm 3.6m – R35.50

Timber SAP SABS 38mm x 152mm 6.6m – R230.00

Timber SAP SABS 38mm x 114mm 3m – R77.00

Timber SAP SABS 50mm x 76mm 6.6m – R168.00

Timber SAP SABS 50mm x 76mm 6.6m – R168.00

Timber SAP SABS 38mm x 152mm 6m – R209.00

Timber SAP SABS 38mm x 114mm 4.2m – R108.00

Roofing sheets and tiles

Some people tend to buy roofing sheets first when buying building materials. Same with other materials, the cost of iron sheets depends on quality, size, and brand, among many other factors. Here is the price per piece based on various websites:

Galvanized Roof Sheeting Corrugated Profile 6.6m – R449.95

Ridge Rolltop Galvanised 6000x400x04mm – R547.95

Galvanized Roof Sheeting Corrugated Profile 6.0m – R407.95

Ridge Rolltop Galvanised 3600x400x04mm – R329.95

Galvanized Roof Sheeting Corrugated Profile 4.8m – R294.95

Ridge Rolltop Galvanised 1800x400x04mm – R162.95

Galvanized Roof Sheeting Corrugated Profile 4.2m – R257.95

Galvanized Roof Sheeting Corrugated Profile 3.6m – R222.95

Flashing over Tile 1800x04x225g – R97.95

Galvanized Roof Sheeting Corrugated Profile 3.0m – R184.95

Galvanized Flat Sheet 1.8m – R209.95

Cover Flashing Galvanised 1800x04x100mm – R42.95

Hoop Iron Galvanised – R57.95

Tiles

Roofing tiles are available in various colours. Photo: @hngstrm

Source: UGC

Double Roman Roof Tile R9.50

Double Roman Roof Tile R9.50

Double Roman Roof Tile R10.40

Concrete Roof Ridge Tapered R47.95

Concrete Roof V Ridge R39.95

Concrete Roof V Ridge R47.95

Concrete Hip Starter R64.95

Concrete Roof Tile Double Roman Black M11 R15.00

Concrete Roof Tile Double Roman Red M11 R14.50

How much does a pallet of bricks cost in South Africa?

Generally, the cost varies based on the type of bricks and the number of bricks in a pallet. For instance, a pallet consisting of 105 bricks goes at R1,360.61. On the other hand, a pallet of grey paving bricks (consisting of 500 pieces) is sold at roughly R950. The red ones are sold at R1000.

How do you estimate building materials?

Simply divide the square feet of the area of the project with the coverage rate. Length multiplied by width gives you the total area of the project. However, several factors have to be considered when estimating the materials.

Hopefully, the above building material prices will help you make an informed decision as you plan to build your dream house. Importantly, make sure you involve an expert to avoid buying less or more materials.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: How to buy data on Telkom Mobile in 2022: Complete guide

Briefly.co.za recently published a detailed piece on how to buy data on Telkom Mobile in 2022. The telecom provider is known for its cheapest but most reliable data deals. The packages are essential if you seek to travel to South Africa.

Heavy internet users would absolutely love Telkom data because of its speeds and affordability. Check out the article for more information on various data plans to get started!

Source: Briefly News