Full list of building material prices in South Africa 2022 (updated price list)
Owning a home is undoubtedly the dream of every person. When one has a place to call home, they can achieve more than when renting. Importantly, it gives one the ability and freedom to make changes. Therefore, knowing the current building material prices is a vital step towards attaining that freedom.
Some people find it challenging to build a house due to the ever-increasing cost of building materials. The trend has continued for the past few years – the global pandemic made it even worse, but thankfully the economy is slowly stabilizing. So, how easy is it to build a house in South Africa now?
Building material prices in South Africa
To make a decent home, you will need to have the usual construction materials. Some of those materials include blocks, cement, timber, nails, sand, and reinforcement steel, among many others. Below are the costs of these materials based on various reputable South African dealers, such as Builders, Cashbuild, Build It, and Knoema.
Blocks
Blocks are generally more durable than bricks. Therefore, if you want a structure that will last longer, you may consider knowing the current building block prices. The rough costs of different types of blocks per piece are as follows:
- Cement block (390x 90x190 mm) – R9.09
- Cement block (390x140x190 mm) – R11.82
- Brick cement Block 390x190x190mm – R14.70
- Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) blocks (110 mm) – R55
- Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) blocks (150 mm) – R79
- Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) blocks (220 mm) – R115
Bricks
Bricks are also very robust building materials. How much do bricks cost in South Africa? They are relatively affordable and durable. Their estimated current market prices/piece are as follows:
- Mutch concrete Stock brick (220 x 103 x 73 mm) – R1.40
- Unbranded Maxi cement brick (290 x 140 x 90 mm) – R3.49
- Cem brick Maxi cement brick (290 x 140 x 90mm) – R3.89
- Magnum M140 Concrete block (390 x 140 x 190 mm) – R10.85
- Brick Cement Stock (210 x 100 x 70 mm) – R2.25
- Brick Cement Maxi (290 x 140 x 90 mm) – R4.70
- Brick Letaba Travertine – R5.22
- Brick Makoro Ingwe Satin – R3.91
- Brick Makoro Marble Travertine Fbs – R4.59
- Makoro Sunrise Travertine Fbx – R5.88
A pallet of bricks price in South Africa costs roughly R950; the one that contains 500 pieces. On the other hand, 12 pallets of block maxi bricks (3000 pieces) may cost between R1058 and R1275 depending on the dealer.
Cement
Cement is another vital material you must have on your construction material bucket list. Usually, the price varies depending on the brand. To avoid wastage, seek the advice of a qualified and experienced contractor before making your order. Here are the current cement prices in South Africa:
- Cement 32.5N KBC (20 kg) – R35.90
- Cement 32.5N KBC (50kg) – R80.95
- PPC Surecem 32.5R (50kg) – R85
- Sephaku 32.5N Cement (50 kg) – R85
- Sephaku 42.5N Cement (50 kg) – R97
- Cement PPC Surecem 32.5r – R99.95
- Cement Afrisam All-Purpose 42.5N – R102.95
- Mamba Cement Ii A-m 42,5N – R105.00
- Champion Cement Ii A-m 42,5N – R104.95
- Cement PPC Surebuild 42.5N 50 kg – R109.85
- White Cement 52.5N (50 kg) – R559.00
Stone, sand and premixes
These are other essential materials needed in different stages of construction. Same to other materials, their prices vary depending on several factors, such as the location and availability of raw materials. According to builders, one can acquire these materials at the following costs:
Sand & Stone Bulk
- Load of 19mm Stones (6m3) – R2, 720
- Load of 19mm Stones (10m3) – R4, 200
- Load of 13mm Stones (6m3) – R5, 400
- Load of Building Mix (6m3) –R2, 915
- Load of River Sand (6m3) – R2, 945
- Load of Building Mix (13m3) – R5, 600
- Load of River Sand (10m3) – R3, 870
- Load of River Sand (13m3) – R5, 500
- Load of Building Sand (13m3) – R4, 285
- Load of Building Sand (10m3) – R3, 300
- Load of 13mm Stones (10m3) – R5, 610
- Load of Plaster Sand (10m3) – R6, 575
- Load of Plaster Sand (13m3) – R7, 475
- Load of 13mm Stones (13m3) – R5, 500
- Builders Mix Yard (Per m3) – R335
- Concrete Mix (Per m3) – R369
- Plaster Sand (Yard Sales) (Per M3) – R479
- Wearne Aggregates Concrete Mix (1 Ton) – R510
Premixes
- Builders Cold Asphalt (25kg) – R110
- Builders Concrete Mix (40kg) – R35
- Plaster Sand (40kg) – R28
- Building Stones (40kg) – R28
- Builders Plaster Mix (40kg) – R35
- Builders Screeding Mix (40kg) – R35
- Builders Building Mix (40kg) – R35
- River Sand (40kg) – R28
Skimming Plaster
- Smith and Co Skimming Plaster - Grey (1L) – R75
- Cotect Plasterskim - Off White (9kg) – R385
- Cotect PlasterFix Jointing Plaster - White – R235
- Cotect PlasterFix Jointing Plaster - White – R125
- Cotect PlasterSkim Skimming Plaster – R110
- Alcolin Z100 Floor Screed (20kg) – R415
- Prolong SupaFill Skimming Compound – R715
- Prolong SupaFill Skimming Compound – R270
- Prolong SupaFill Skimming Compound – R76
- Smith and Co Skimming Plaster - Grey (5L) – R335
Timbers
Timbers play a critical role in the building of various structures. For instance, you will need them when roofing and installing a ceiling board. Below are the rough costs of timber in South Africa in 2022.
- Timber SAP SABS 38mm x 114mm 6.6m – R159.00
- Timber SAP SABS 38mm x 38mm 6.6m – R64.85
- Timber SAP SABS 38mm x 38mm 3m – R28.85
- Timber SAP SABS 38mm x 114mm 6m – R144.00
- Timber SAP SABS 38mm x 38mm 3.6m – R35.50
- Timber SAP SABS 38mm x 152mm 6.6m – R230.00
- Timber SAP SABS 38mm x 114mm 3m – R77.00
- Timber SAP SABS 50mm x 76mm 6.6m – R168.00
- Timber SAP SABS 38mm x 152mm 6m – R209.00
- Timber SAP SABS 38mm x 114mm 4.2m – R108.00
Roofing sheets and tiles
Some people tend to buy roofing sheets first when buying building materials. Same with other materials, the cost of iron sheets depends on quality, size, and brand, among many other factors. Here is the price per piece based on various websites:
- Galvanized Roof Sheeting Corrugated Profile 6.6m – R449.95
- Ridge Rolltop Galvanised 6000x400x04mm – R547.95
- Galvanized Roof Sheeting Corrugated Profile 6.0m – R407.95
- Ridge Rolltop Galvanised 3600x400x04mm – R329.95
- Galvanized Roof Sheeting Corrugated Profile 4.8m – R294.95
- Ridge Rolltop Galvanised 1800x400x04mm – R162.95
- Galvanized Roof Sheeting Corrugated Profile 4.2m – R257.95
- Galvanized Roof Sheeting Corrugated Profile 3.6m – R222.95
- Flashing over Tile 1800x04x225g – R97.95
- Galvanized Roof Sheeting Corrugated Profile 3.0m – R184.95
- Galvanized Flat Sheet 1.8m – R209.95
- Cover Flashing Galvanised 1800x04x100mm – R42.95
- Hoop Iron Galvanised – R57.95
Tiles
- Double Roman Roof Tile R9.50
- Double Roman Roof Tile R10.40
- Concrete Roof Ridge Tapered R47.95
- Concrete Roof V Ridge R39.95
- Concrete Roof V Ridge R47.95
- Concrete Hip Starter R64.95
- Concrete Roof Tile Double Roman Black M11 R15.00
- Concrete Roof Tile Double Roman Red M11 R14.50
How much does a pallet of bricks cost in South Africa?
Generally, the cost varies based on the type of bricks and the number of bricks in a pallet. For instance, a pallet consisting of 105 bricks goes at R1,360.61. On the other hand, a pallet of grey paving bricks (consisting of 500 pieces) is sold at roughly R950. The red ones are sold at R1000.
How do you estimate building materials?
Simply divide the square feet of the area of the project with the coverage rate. Length multiplied by width gives you the total area of the project. However, several factors have to be considered when estimating the materials.
Hopefully, the above building material prices will help you make an informed decision as you plan to build your dream house. Importantly, make sure you involve an expert to avoid buying less or more materials.
DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
