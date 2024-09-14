Carry-on vs personal item: Key differences for your next flight
Many airlines have luggage restrictions that are allowed per passenger. Some permit travellers to bring one carry-on bag and one personal item onboard, while others may allow only one. We compare carry-on vs personal items, including their pros and cons.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Carry-on vs personal item
- Personal items packing list
- Frequently asked questions
- Final word
One of the main challenges people encounter when travelling on air is deciding what to pack. Understanding the difference between the two types of luggage is crucial to avoid surprises when checking in.
Carry-on vs personal item
What is the difference between a carry-on and a personal item? The main distinction between them is the size of the luggage. Some may fall under either category if they meet the size restrictions for a given airline.
Here are notable things allowed in the two types of luggage that you may consider in your packing list before catching a flight.
|Personal luggage
|Carry-on luggage
|Travel documents
|Clothes
|Chargers
|Toiletry bag
|Prescription medications
|Extra shoes/boots
|Power bank
|Larger electronic devices
|Keys
|Book
|Mini clip bag
|Travel blanket
|Headphone
|Pillow
|Travel wallet
|Travel first-aid kit
|Snacks
|Towel
|Make-up tools
|Camera
A personal item size must be no larger than 18 x 14 x 8 inches (45 x 35 x 29 centimetres) and fit beneath the front seat. The standard maximum dimensions for a carry-on are 22 x 14 x 9 inches (56 x 36 x 23 centimetres). The specifications vary depending on the airline.
Each airline also has a baggage allowance policy that allows passengers to carry things up to a specified weight limit. Depending on the policy, a traveller can check in as many bags as they want. Some of the expensive airlines will charge you more for extra weight.
Personal items packing list
A personal item bag is a piece of luggage or bag you can take on board the aircraft, small enough to fit under the seat in front of you. It includes a laptop bag, purse, backpack, smaller duffel, or travel wallet.
What is allowed in a personal item bag? Examples of personal items include travel documents, a phone charger, a laptop, snacks, Bluetooth headphones, a power bank, and medications.
Pros of personal luggage
- They are free of charge on most airlines
- You can access them throughout the journey
- It allows you to carry extra things
- You can keep it nearby within your watch
Cons of personal luggage
- There is a limitation to the size to carry depending on the airline
- They may weigh you down
Carry-on luggage meaning
The luggage, sometimes known as hand luggage or cabin baggage, is items taken into the plane's cabin. It is usually a small suitcase or backpack.
Carry-on baggage is often stored in the overhead storage compartment above your seat and is not checked in before your flight, as per US News.
Examples include clothes, books, large electronic devices, toiletry bags, and extra shoes. You can also keep jewellery such as expensive watches, rings, earrings, and bracelets in a carry-on bag.
Pros of carry-on items bag
- They are quick and easy to access during the flight
- The baggage eliminates waiting time at the luggage carousel
- Carry-on luggage saves you money on checked bag fees
- Ideal for short trips
- Relatively small and lighter than checked luggage
- It is safe and secure
Cons of carry-on items bag
- There is a limit to the size you can carry depending on the airline
- Some heavy clothing may not fit
- Not all planes have sufficient overhead bin space to store everyone's carry-on luggage
- It is inconvenience during long layovers or extended walks between boarding gates
Can you bring a personal bag and carry-on?
Most airlines allow passengers to bring only one carry-on item and a personal item bag. Your carry-on baggage must fit in the cabin's overhead storage compartment or under the seat in front of you.
Can you bring two personal items instead of a carry-on?
Some airlines permit two personal luggage instead of a carry-on, provided they meet the set criteria. Others only allow one each.
Frequently asked questions
Airlines have rules and regulations that passengers must adhere to before boarding. Sharp objects like scissors, knives, and flammable and explosive tools are prohibited on board. Passengers can also carry a limited amount of liquid. Here are frequently asked questions about the subject:
- Is a backpack a personal item or a carry-on? If it fits beneath the seat in front of a passenger, it is personal baggage, but if it does not and is placed into the overhead bin, it is a carry-on.
- Is a tote bag a personal item? A tote bag can be personal or carry-on luggage, depending on its size.
- Is a laptop bag a personal item? Most airlines consider a laptop bag a personal item since it can fit under the passenger's front seat.
- Is a purse considered a carry-on? A purse is regarded as a personal item because it is smaller and easier to carry.
- Does a pillow count as a personal item? Because of its size, it can fit in a small suitcase and is considered carry-on luggage.
- Is a personal bag included in 7kg? Many airlines permit passengers to bring bags not exceeding 7 kilograms as carry-on baggage. It is not a cabin item if it is small enough to fit under the seat in front of you.
- What happens if your personal item is too big? Items that are too big and do not fit through the airport's size equipment or exceed the carry-on allowance will be checked for a cost.
Final word
Understanding carry-on vs personal items is crucial for those travelling by air. The two baggage types have their benefits and shortcomings that you should consider before choosing what and how to pack for your flight.
