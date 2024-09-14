Carry-on vs personal item: Key differences for your next flight

Many airlines have luggage restrictions that are allowed per passenger. Some permit travellers to bring one carry-on bag and one personal item onboard, while others may allow only one. We compare carry-on vs personal items, including their pros and cons.

An airline traveller (L) places a carry-on bag inside an overhead bin. Another passenger (R) with his suitcases at Duesseldorf Airport. Photo: Fassbender, Bob Riha (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

One of the main challenges people encounter when travelling on air is deciding what to pack. Understanding the difference between the two types of luggage is crucial to avoid surprises when checking in.

Carry-on vs personal item

What is the difference between a carry-on and a personal item? The main distinction between them is the size of the luggage. Some may fall under either category if they meet the size restrictions for a given airline.

Here are notable things allowed in the two types of luggage that you may consider in your packing list before catching a flight.

Personal luggage Carry-on luggage Travel documents Clothes Chargers Toiletry bag Prescription medications Extra shoes/boots Power bank Larger electronic devices Keys Book Mini clip bag Travel blanket Headphone Pillow Travel wallet Travel first-aid kit Snacks Towel Make-up tools Camera

A personal item size must be no larger than 18 x 14 x 8 inches (45 x 35 x 29 centimetres) and fit beneath the front seat. The standard maximum dimensions for a carry-on are 22 x 14 x 9 inches (56 x 36 x 23 centimetres). The specifications vary depending on the airline.

A passenger's suitcases asembled at the baggage claim service at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam. Photo: Remko de Waal

Source: Original

Each airline also has a baggage allowance policy that allows passengers to carry things up to a specified weight limit. Depending on the policy, a traveller can check in as many bags as they want. Some of the expensive airlines will charge you more for extra weight.

Personal items packing list

A personal item bag is a piece of luggage or bag you can take on board the aircraft, small enough to fit under the seat in front of you. It includes a laptop bag, purse, backpack, smaller duffel, or travel wallet.

Passengers (R) walk to a plane with personal bags at the John F. Kennedy International Airport. A lady (L) with a leather bucket bag. Photo: Arthur Elgort, Robert Nickelsberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What is allowed in a personal item bag? Examples of personal items include travel documents, a phone charger, a laptop, snacks, Bluetooth headphones, a power bank, and medications.

Pros of personal luggage

They are free of charge on most airlines

You can access them throughout the journey

It allows you to carry extra things

You can keep it nearby within your watch

Cons of personal luggage

There is a limitation to the size to carry depending on the airline

They may weigh you down

Carry-on luggage meaning

The luggage, sometimes known as hand luggage or cabin baggage, is items taken into the plane's cabin. It is usually a small suitcase or backpack.

Hand luggage in the cabin overhead lockers of a passenger plane in the UK. Photo: Alex Segre

Source: Getty Images

Carry-on baggage is often stored in the overhead storage compartment above your seat and is not checked in before your flight, as per US News.

Examples include clothes, books, large electronic devices, toiletry bags, and extra shoes. You can also keep jewellery such as expensive watches, rings, earrings, and bracelets in a carry-on bag.

Pros of carry-on items bag

They are quick and easy to access during the flight

The baggage eliminates waiting time at the luggage carousel

Carry-on luggage saves you money on checked bag fees

Ideal for short trips

Relatively small and lighter than checked luggage

It is safe and secure

Cons of carry-on items bag

There is a limit to the size you can carry depending on the airline

Some heavy clothing may not fit

Not all planes have sufficient overhead bin space to store everyone's carry-on luggage

It is inconvenience during long layovers or extended walks between boarding gates

Can you bring a personal bag and carry-on?

Most airlines allow passengers to bring only one carry-on item and a personal item bag. Your carry-on baggage must fit in the cabin's overhead storage compartment or under the seat in front of you.

Flight passengers with their carry-on luggage at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg, Germany. Photo: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Can you bring two personal items instead of a carry-on?

Some airlines permit two personal luggage instead of a carry-on, provided they meet the set criteria. Others only allow one each.

Frequently asked questions

Airlines have rules and regulations that passengers must adhere to before boarding. Sharp objects like scissors, knives, and flammable and explosive tools are prohibited on board. Passengers can also carry a limited amount of liquid. Here are frequently asked questions about the subject:

Is a backpack a personal item or a carry-on? If it fits beneath the seat in front of a passenger, it is personal baggage, but if it does not and is placed into the overhead bin, it is a carry-on.

If it fits beneath the seat in front of a passenger, it is personal baggage, but if it does not and is placed into the overhead bin, it is a carry-on. Is a tote bag a personal item? A tote bag can be personal or carry-on luggage, depending on its size.

A tote bag can be personal or carry-on luggage, depending on its size. Is a laptop bag a personal item? Most airlines consider a laptop bag a personal item since it can fit under the passenger's front seat.

Most airlines consider a laptop bag a personal item since it can fit under the passenger's front seat. Is a purse considered a carry-on? A purse is regarded as a personal item because it is smaller and easier to carry.

A purse is regarded as a personal item because it is smaller and easier to carry. Does a pillow count as a personal item? Because of its size, it can fit in a small suitcase and is considered carry-on luggage.

Because of its size, it can fit in a small suitcase and is considered carry-on luggage. Is a personal bag included in 7kg? Many airlines permit passengers to bring bags not exceeding 7 kilograms as carry-on baggage. It is not a cabin item if it is small enough to fit under the seat in front of you.

Many airlines permit passengers to bring bags not exceeding 7 kilograms as carry-on baggage. It is not a cabin item if it is small enough to fit under the seat in front of you. What happens if your personal item is too big? Items that are too big and do not fit through the airport's size equipment or exceed the carry-on allowance will be checked for a cost.

Final word

Understanding carry-on vs personal items is crucial for those travelling by air. The two baggage types have their benefits and shortcomings that you should consider before choosing what and how to pack for your flight.

READ ALSO: Can you bring nail clippers on a plane? A handy guide for travellers

Briefly.co.za explained whether you can carry a nail clipper on a plane. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have guidelines concerning carrying specific equipment.

The rules are strict, and every passenger should adhere to them. Can you bring nail clippers on a plane? Read more here for tips and the best practices for carrying nail clippers on a plane.

Source: Briefly News