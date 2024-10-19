What is the standard underseat luggage size for popular airlines?

Travelling light is an art, and understanding underseat luggage size is crucial for savvy flyers. With airlines enforcing strict baggage rules, knowing the correct dimensions can save you time and money. A well-chosen underseat bag keeps your essentials close while maximizing comfort during your journey.

Navigating airport security becomes a breeze when you master underseat luggage size requirements. Selecting the perfect bag not only enhances your travel experience but also ensures compliance with airline policies. Get to know what size bag will fit under an airplane seat.

Underseat luggage size for popular airlines

Different airlines have slightly different requirements for the size of underseat bags or personal items based on their plane's underseat dimensions. Below is a breakdown of airline underseat dimensions for various airlines;

Alaska Airlines underseat dimensions

Despite providing the exact carry-on luggage size, which does not exceed 22 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches, Alaska does not specify the size of underseat luggage. However, passengers should ensure that their items are within the size of the airline's seat, which has dimensions of 14 x 12 x 9 inches.

Southwest underseat dimensions

As one of the world's low-cost airlines, Southwest Airlines allows passengers to bring one personal item (unspecified maximum size), which should be stored under a passenger's seat. It also specifies a maximum length of 18.5 x 13.5 x 8.5 inches. The firm recommends that your item be a camera, a briefcase, a food container, or a laptop (in a laptop case).

Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines specifies that personal items be 18 x 14 x 8 inches. Additionally, the airline provides measuring boxes in airports to help you ensure that your underseat luggage is within its specified dimensions.

Delta Airlines

Delta Airlines recommends personal items such as purses, laptop bags, and similar-sized items that will fit underneath the seat in front of you. Additionally, the underseat dimensions depend on the airline's model.

For instance, the Bombardier CRJ200 has an underseat restriction of 18 x 16 x 10.5 inches, while the Embraer 175 has under-seat dimensions of 17 x 16 x 7.8 inches. However, no bag may exceed 45 linear inches combined.

Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines allows one personal item, such as a purse, backpack, or other carry-ons, to be stored under the seat per passenger during flights. The bag should fit under the seat in front of you and not exceed 17 inches by 13 inches by 9 inches.

JetBlue

JetBlue restricts under-the-seat baggage to a maximum size of 17 inches by 13 inches by 8 inches on all JetBlue flights. Additionally, if you are flying Blue Basic, you can only bring one personal underseat item, not a carry-on bag.

American Airlines

While flying American Airlines, items like a purse or small handbag must fit under the seat in front of you. According to the airline's underseat dimensions policy, items should be 18 x 14 x 8 inches (45 x 35 x 20 cm) and below;

Additionally, some personal items do not count as personal or carry-on luggage. These include;

Diaper bags (1 per child)

Breast pump

Small, soft-sided cooler of breast milk

Child safety seats, strollers, and medical or mobility devices

United Airlines

United Airlines is a major US airline owned by United Continental Holdings, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. It is currently the world's largest airline in terms of the number of destinations and scheduled passengers per kilometre flown. The airline allows the maximum size for a personal item to be 9 inches by 10 inches by 17 inches and below.

Allegiant Air

Allegiant Air also allows passengers to bring free personal luggage on board. According to the airline's policy, luggage under the seat should not exceed 16 x 15 x 7 inches.

Spirit Airlines

Purses, laptop bags, or any other personal item stored under the seat should be at most 18 inches by 14 inches by 8 inches. These maximum dimensions also account for handles and wheels.

Air Canada

Personal items should be a maximum size of 17 inches by 13 inches by 6 inches. According to the airline's policy website, personal items account for;

Carry-on bag, roller bag, backpack, briefcase, laptop

Cat or small dog in its carrier

Airport shopping and duty-free purchases

Sport racquet (e.g., tennis, squash, badminton), musical instrument

Camera bag, diplomatic or consular bag

Garment bag (size and weight restrictions apply)

Standard underseat luggage size in South Africa

According to FlySafair, the dimensions should not exceed 56cm x 36cm x 23cm. In addition, you may also bring one personal item, either a slimline laptop bag or a handbag, but not both. This personal item should not exceed 40cm x 15cm x 20cm and must fit under the seat in front of you.

What size is an underseat bag or storage?

The size of an underseat bag, often referred to as a personal item, varies depending on specific dimensions set by the airline. Typically, the bag must fit under the seat in front of you, which can vary in space depending on the aircraft model. However, most airlines allow personal items up to 18 x 14 x 8 inches (approximately 45 x 35 x 20 cm) for underseat bags.

Can you take an underseat bag and a carry-on?

You can take an underseat bag and a carry-on bag when flying, as most airlines allow passengers to bring one piece of carry-on luggage and one personal item. The individual item is intended to be stored under the seat, while the carry-on goes in the overhead bin.

Does a 17-inch backpack fit under an airplane seat?

A 17-inch backpack is likely to fit under an airplane seat, but whether it will depends on whether its other dimensions comply with the specific airline's size restrictions for personal items. Most airlines have guidelines for individual items that typically allow length dimensions of around 16 inches to 18 inches.

Understanding underseat luggage size helps you to pack efficiently and travel stress-free. Selecting the perfect bag not only enhances your travel experience but also ensures compliance with airline policies. It enables you to keep your essentials handy and avoid unexpected fees.

