Can you take deodorant on a plane? Dos and don'ts, and packing tips

Staying fresh during long flights can significantly enhance your comfort and confidence. But can you take deodorant on a plane? With strict airline regulations in place, it is essential to understand the guidelines. This article covers which antiperspirants are permitted, how to pack them properly, and critical tips to ensure a smooth security screening.

You can take deodorant on a plane, but there are rules. Photo: Roxiller, Zoranm (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Deodorants are everyday travel essentials. The TSA enforces specific rules for what you can carry to ensure flight safety. Travel-sized products, including liquid, gel, and aerosol antiperspirants, offer a practical way to navigate airport security quickly.

Can you take deodorant on a plane?

You can bring deodorant or antiperspirant on a plane, but there are rules. For carry-ons, containers must be 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or less and fit into a quart-sized, clear, resealable plastic bag.

As the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) mentioned on X (Twitter), the limit is on container size, not the amount inside. However, larger quantities can be placed in checked baggage without special packaging. The post says:

Solid stick deodorant is allowed in carry-on bags with no size limitation. However, gel or aerosol deodorant must be 3.4 ounces or less & placed in your quart-sized liquids bag.

Is deodorant allowed in a carry bag?

Airports allow deodorant in carry-on bags, but with specific rules. Stick antiperspirants are unrestricted, while liquid, gel, and aerosol deodorants must be in containers of 100 ml or less. As published on the United Kingdom's official website, these must be placed in a clear, sealable plastic bag no larger than one litre (20 cm x 20 cm).

Facts about travelling with deodorant on a plane. Photo: Kvach Hanna

Source: Original

Explaining the TSA 3-1-1 rule, YouTuber and travel agent Jeanie Marie noted:

All your (liquid) 3.4 ounce or 100ml bottles must fit in one quart size clear bag and all people are allowed one bag each. So make sure that this bag is easily accessible because you will have to pull this bag out once you get to the security checkpoints and put it in the bins for scanning.

This guideline, set by the TSA and followed worldwide, means containers larger than 100 ml, even if partially full, cannot pass security. When in doubt, you should also check with flight attendants and security officials for clarification.

What types of deodorant can you fly with?

When travelling with an antiperspirant, you can choose from three main types: spray, roll-on, and stick. Below are the rules that guide each of them:

Spray and aerosol deodorants

These must be in containers of 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or less and packed in a quart-sized, resealable bag for carry-on. Due to their pressurised nature, they are considered liquids and must follow the TSA 3-1-1 rule.

Liquid (roll-on deodorants)

Classified as liquids or gels, roll-ons must be in containers no larger than 3.4 ounces (100 ml) and placed in a clear, quart-sized bag. Gels can expand and leak at high altitudes.

Can you bring liquid deodorant in checked baggage?

According to the Civil Aviation Authority, aerosol antiperspirants are allowed in hold luggage, provided they meet these criteria:

The antiperspirant must contain non-flammable, non-toxic gas;

Each container should be no more than 0.5 kg or 0.5 litres;

You can carry up to 2 kg or 2 litres total per person;

Ensure all aerosol cans are capped to prevent accidental release.

Although you must wait until after landing to use your antiperspirant, you can pack it in your hand luggage if it meets the TSA's 3-1-1 guidelines.

Solid (stick deodorants)

According to TSA, solid deodorants are allowed since they are not liquid. So, bring them in any size in your carry-on without special packaging. They are easy to pack and less likely to cause spills.

Can you bring stick deodorant on a plane?

For stick deodorant, TSA has no size restrictions. You can bring solid ones, such as sticks or crystals, in your carry-on without packing them in a plastic bag.

Does TSA consider deodorant a liquid?

Spray, gel, cream, and roll-on antiperspirants are considered liquids. Under the TSA deodorant 3-1-1 rule, they must be in 100 ml or less containers and packed in a clear, quart-sized bag for your carry-on. Anything larger needs to go in your checked luggage.

Can you bring spray deodorant on a plane?

You can, but aerosol deodorants allowed on planes must be in containers of 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or less for carry-on. Also, ensure they are capped and well-sealed. You should be good to go if they meet the TSA guidelines and are packed in the appropriate bag with other liquids.

An officer checking the quantities of liquids and how they must be packed. Photo: Axel Heimken/Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

Is deodorant allowed in checked baggage on international flights?

You can bring one in your checked baggage on international and domestic flights. Most countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, restrict carry-on liquids to 100 ml (3.4 oz).

For checked baggage, the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand allow up to 500 ml of aerosols per container, totalling 2 litres. The UK typically does not impose extra restrictions on checked baggage, and more interesting is that solid antiperspirants generally have no size limits.

What happens if your deodorant is flagged by airport security?

The security officials might ask you to discard it, put it in checked luggage, or move it to a compliant container. While this rarely happens, if yours gets flagged at airport security, it most likely will be because of size, form, or ingredients. Aerosols might be restricted due to pressurisation, and liquids could exceed carry-on limits.

To avoid having yours flagged, ensure it meets regulations by using a lid or packing liquids in a clear plastic bag.

Tips on how to pack deodorant for a flight

Packing antiperspirants for a flight can be simple if you follow these quick tips:

Check the deodorant size: Ensure your antiperspirant container is 3.4 ounces (100ml) or less for carry-on.

Ensure your antiperspirant container is 3.4 ounces (100ml) or less for carry-on. Use a clear bag: Place your antiperspirant in a clear, quart-size bag for easy screening.

Place your antiperspirant in a clear, quart-size bag for easy screening. Choose solid or gel: These are less likely to spill than spray or roll-on antiperspirants.

These are less likely to spill than spray or roll-on antiperspirants. Consider checked luggage: Pack larger liquid antiperspirants in your checked baggage.

Pack larger liquid antiperspirants in your checked baggage. Doctor's note: If prescribed, bring a note to carry antiperspirants exceeding 3.4 ounces.

If prescribed, bring a note to carry antiperspirants exceeding 3.4 ounces. Buy after security: Purchase one at the airport post-security for convenience.

Purchase one at the airport post-security for convenience. Know the rules: Read airport guidelines for your destination to avoid surprises.

A woman with her travel essentials. Photo: Kinga Krzeminska

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Deodorants are essential for flights to keep you fresh. With airline regulations, knowing the rules helps reduce hassle. Here are some common questions travellers ask about antiperspirant regulations and the best answers.

What size of deodorant can you take on a plane? The deodorant must be 3.4 ounces (100ml) or smaller for carry-on, while larger sizes can enter checked baggage.

The deodorant must be 3.4 ounces (100ml) or smaller for carry-on, while larger sizes can enter checked baggage. Can you carry deodorant on a flight? You can carry antiperspirants on a flight as stick deodorants have no size restrictions, but liquids must be under 3.4 ounces.

You can carry antiperspirants on a flight as stick deodorants have no size restrictions, but liquids must be under 3.4 ounces. Do you put deodorant in hand baggage or check-in baggage? According to TSA guidelines, you can pack the antiperspirant in hand and check baggage.

According to TSA guidelines, you can pack the antiperspirant in hand and check baggage. Can you take perfume on a plane? Following the TSA's 3-1-1 rule, you can bring perfume in a carry-on, but it must be in a 100ml or smaller container.

Following the TSA's 3-1-1 rule, you can bring perfume in a carry-on, but it must be in a 100ml or smaller container. Is deodorant a liquid TSA? For TSA, spray, gel, liquid, cream, and roll-on antiperspirants are considered liquids and must follow the 3.4-ounce limit.

For TSA, spray, gel, liquid, cream, and roll-on antiperspirants are considered liquids and must follow the 3.4-ounce limit. Can you bring a stick or gel deodorant on a plane? Stick antiperspirants are not size-limited in carry-on or checked luggage. Gel antiperspirants must follow the 3-1-1 rule.

Stick antiperspirants are not size-limited in carry-on or checked luggage. Gel antiperspirants must follow the 3-1-1 rule. Can you take aerosols in hand luggage? Aerosols are allowed in hand luggage but must be under 100ml and follow the TSA's guidelines.

Aerosols are allowed in hand luggage but must be under 100ml and follow the TSA's guidelines. Can you carry powder deodorants on a plane? According to the TSA, you can, except that powders over 12 ounces may require separate screening.

Can you take deodorant on a plane? While airports enforce specific rules, you can bring antiperspirants with you. Larger amounts are allowed in checked baggage, but for carry-ons, adhere to the TSA's 3-1-1 rule. Following these guidelines and checking your airline's policies will ensure a hassle-free journey.

