Can a duffel bag be a carry-on? Rules, size guide, pros and cons

When travelling by air, one of the key things to consider is what type of bag to bring as your carry-on. Many people wonder: Can a duffel bag be a carry-on? The short answer is yes, a duffel bag can be a carry-on. However, like with other luggage, you must follow specific rules and guidelines.

Duffel bags are flexible, lightweight, and convenient options for air travel. Photo: VlaDee, Lilkin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Duffel bags are flexible, lightweight, and convenient options for air travel, especially if you want to avoid checking luggage. Using a duffle bag as a carry-on is a great idea if you know how to do it right. Here is everything you need to know about using a duffel bag as a carry-on, including airline rules, size, and the pros and cons.

Can a duffel bag be a carry-on?

A carry-on bag is a bag you bring to the aeroplane and place in the overhead compartment during the flight. Is a duffle bag a carry-on? A duffel bag can be used as a carry-on if it meets the airline's size restrictions. However, size is not the only factor when choosing a duffel bag carry-on.

Facts about travelling with a duffel bag. Photo: Jcphoto (modified by author)

Source: Original

Airline carry-on rules

Most airlines allow passengers to bring one carry-on bag and one personal item. A carry-on bag is stored in the overhead bin, while a personal item such as a purse, small backpack, or laptop bag is kept under the seat in front of you. Here are some tips to help you navigate TSA guidelines for your carry-on bag:

Size restrictions : Every airline regulates the size of carry-on luggage. Typically, the maximum duffle bag carry-on size is 22 x 14 x 9 inches (56 x 36 x 23 cm), including handles and wheels.

: Every airline regulates the size of carry-on luggage. Typically, the maximum duffle bag carry-on size is 22 x 14 x 9 inches (56 x 36 x 23 cm), including handles and wheels. Weight limits : Some airlines impose weight limits on all carry-on luggage, usually between 15 and 22 pounds (7 and 10 kg).

: Some airlines impose weight limits on all carry-on luggage, usually between 15 and 22 pounds (7 and 10 kg). Personal item size: It is usually smaller and must fit under the seat, with standard dimensions around 18 x 14 x 8 inches.

Pros of using a duffel bag as a carry-on

Using a duffel bag as a carry-on can be a practical and convenient option for travellers. Here are some of the key benefits of choosing a duffel bag:

Flexibility : Duffel bags are soft-sided and much more flexible than hard-shell suitcases. This flexibility allows you to pack more into the bag and squish it into overhead bins more easily.

: Duffel bags are soft-sided and much more flexible than hard-shell suitcases. This flexibility allows you to pack more into the bag and squish it into overhead bins more easily. Lightweight : Duffel bags are typically lighter than rolling suitcases. This can be a big advantage when avoiding extra fees for overweight bags or carrying them around the airport for a long time.

: Duffel bags are typically lighter than rolling suitcases. This can be a big advantage when avoiding extra fees for overweight bags or carrying them around the airport for a long time. Easy to carry : Duffel bags usually have handles and a shoulder strap, which makes them easier to carry in various situations. You can throw the bag over your shoulder or hold it by your side, depending on what is more comfortable for you.

: Duffel bags usually have handles and a shoulder strap, which makes them easier to carry in various situations. You can throw the bag over your shoulder or hold it by your side, depending on what is more comfortable for you. Multiple compartments : Many modern duffel bags come with several compartments or pockets, making it easier to organise your items. You can separate your clothes, shoes, and toiletries without digging through everything whenever you need something.

: Many modern duffel bags come with several compartments or pockets, making it easier to organise your items. You can separate your clothes, shoes, and toiletries without digging through everything whenever you need something. Versatility: Duffel bags are highly versatile. They can be used for various purposes beyond travel, such as gym bags, weekend getaways, or even for carrying sports equipment.

Duffel bags are soft-sided, offering less protection for fragile items than hard-shell suitcases. Photo: VlaDee

Source: Getty Images

Cons of using a duffel bag as a carry-on

While there are plenty of benefits to using a duffel bag as your carry-on, there are also some downsides to consider:

No wheels : Most duffel bags do not have wheels. This means you will have to carry the bag yourself, which can get uncomfortable, especially if it is heavy or you have a long walk between terminals.

: Most duffel bags do not have wheels. This means you will have to carry the bag yourself, which can get uncomfortable, especially if it is heavy or you have a long walk between terminals. Limited protection : Duffel bags are soft-sided, offering less protection for fragile items than hard-shell suitcases. If you carry anything delicate, like electronics or breakables, you must pack it carefully to avoid damage.

: Duffel bags are soft-sided, offering less protection for fragile items than hard-shell suitcases. If you carry anything delicate, like electronics or breakables, you must pack it carefully to avoid damage. Less organised : Even though some duffel bags have compartments, they still do not provide the same level of organisation as a suitcase with multiple dividers and packing cubes.

: Even though some duffel bags have compartments, they still do not provide the same level of organisation as a suitcase with multiple dividers and packing cubes. Difficult to carry for long distances: If your duffel bag is heavy and does not have wheels, carrying it for a long time can be tiring.

Tips for travelling with a duffel bag

If you decide to use a duffel bag as your carry-on, here are a few tips to make your travel experience smoother:

Pack light : Duffel bags can hold a lot, but that does not mean you should overpack. Pack only what you need to avoid straining your back or shoulders while carrying the bag.

: Duffel bags can hold a lot, but that does not mean you should overpack. Pack only what you need to avoid straining your back or shoulders while carrying the bag. Use packing cubes : Packing cubes can help you stay organised, make finding things in your duffel bag more accessible, and keep your clothes wrinkle-free.

: Packing cubes can help you stay organised, make finding things in your duffel bag more accessible, and keep your clothes wrinkle-free. Choose a bag with padded straps : If you carry your duffel bag over your shoulder, ensure it has a padded strap for comfort.

: If you carry your duffel bag over your shoulder, ensure it has a padded strap for comfort. Check the airline’s size limits: Always check the airline’s carry-on size limits before travelling. If your duffel bag is too large, you may be forced to check it, which could cost extra and slow you down at the airport.

A duffel bag is considered a carry-on if it fits within standard airline size limits. Photo: TIM WIT

Source: Getty Images

What size duffel bag is considered a carry-on?

A duffel bag is considered a carry-on if it fits within standard airline size limits. Generally, the dimensions of a duffel bag range from 22 x 14 x 9 inches (56 x 36 x 23 cm) to 22 x 14 x 9 inches (56 x 36 x 23 cm). This size limit does not include any other part of the item that may be projected from the main body.

Can you travel with a carry-on and duffle bag?

You can travel with a carry-on and a duffel bag, but the duffel bag will often be considered your item. Most airlines allow one carry-on bag and one personal item, such as a duffel bag, backpack, or laptop bag, which must fit under the seat in front of you.

Can I bring a duffel bag as a carry-on Delta?

According to Delta, you can bring a duffel bag as a carry-on on Delta as long as it meets Delta’s carry-on size restrictions, which are the same as most major airlines.

Can a duffel bag be a carry-on TSA?

According to TravelPro, a duffel bag can be a carry-on if it fits the airline’s size requirements. The TSA does not set specific size limits for carry-ons, but it does screen luggage at security checkpoints.

Is a duffel bag a personal item?

A duffel bag can be classified as a personal item when travelling, but it depends on its size and the airline's policies. Most airlines allow one carry-on bag and one personal item, which must fit under the seat in front of you.

What is a carry-on duffel bag size in litres?

A carry-on duffel bag should typically have a capacity of 30 to 50 litres. This size allows enough space to pack essentials while meeting airline carry-on regulations.

How do you carry a large duffel bag?

Duffels are traditionally carried by side handles or shoulder straps. Today, they can also be carried as backpacks, across the body, or as rolling luggage.

If you plan to travel soon, you might wonder, "Can a duffel bag be a carry-on?" The short answer is yes, but it must meet airline and TSA guidelines. Above are some key guidelines about using a duffel bag as a carry-on, including size limits, tips, and the pros and cons of travelling with one.

READ ALSO: Can you bring nail clippers on a plane? A handy guide for travellers

Briefly.co.za discussed safety rules and what you must do if you want to travel with nail clippers on the plane. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) allow travellers to carry nail cutters, but you must adhere to specific guidelines.

Most international air travel security authorities allow nail clippers in hand luggage and checked luggage, but there are rules to follow. Discover how to pack your nail clippers and what to do when flagged.

Source: Briefly News