What is a cocobolo desk, and how much does it cost? Everything we know

The cocobolo desk is a gem for collectors and connoisseurs of fine craftsmanship. These desks are a rarity, primarily because they originate from the scarce Central American cocobolo wood. Their ethereal charm arises from limited supply, unique wood patterns, and their substantial price tag. This table merits a prime spot on your radar if uniqueness calls to you.

A cocobolo desk and chair. Photo: @InvaluableLive on Twitter

Source: Twitter

Cocobolo wood exudes elegance, scent, and a superb finish, transforming tables, sideboards, and sculptures to new heights. Focusing on a cocobolo desk in Better Call Saul has sparked worldwide interest, making the tables even more appealing.

What is a cocobolo desk?

The table is an exceptional piece of furniture crafted from the scarce wood indigenous to Central America. Derived from the Dalbergia retusa tree, towering up to 60 feet, this wood variety is renowned for its unique traits.

What is special about cocobolo?

The wood specie boasts shades spanning brown, yellow, red, purple, and black, characterised by its vibrant, streaked grain and delightful fragrance. Crafting these tables requires rare expertise, as only some artisans work with this wood specie due to its rarity.

Coveted for its distinctive appearance and lustrous finish, a genuine cocobolo desk possesses an unmatched allure that imitations cannot replicate. Owing to its exotic nature, cocobolo furniture commands a considerable price.

Why is a cocobolo desk so expensive?

The high cost of a cocobolo wood desk stems from its exceptional rarity, durability, and visual allure. The wood's vibrant multicolour appearance and its challenging workability due to natural oils contribute to its expense. The convergence of scarcity and aesthetic demand makes meeting the desire for this exquisite wood difficult.

High gloss cocobolo folding lap desk. Photo: @vaalsbergroenlo on Twitter

Source: Twitter

While other exotic woods share similar prices, its unique appeal as a collector's choice drives its premium cost, often exceeding $7,000 for the base desk. Its captivating grain and abundant colour variations further justify its popularity and price.

How much does a cocobolo desk cost?

The table cost can be substantial without affordable choices available. At the lower end, prices for wood cocobolo desks start around $5,000. On average, one can anticipate spending between $7,000 and $10,000. For tables crafted by renowned designers or those utilising more considerable amounts of the wood specie, prices could soar to $16,000 or surpass $20,000.

Beyond tables, items from the wood specie command high prices. This wood is employed to craft instruments such as guitars, clarinets, and flutes. It is even used in drums and high-end cue sticks. The versatile wood also finds its way into jewellery boxes, pipes, and chairs. Premium products like the Cocobolo coffee table can cost $850 to $2000.

How strong is cocobolo?

Its hardness is 60 per cent higher than Douglas fir and 13 per cent stiffer than teak. But when compared to white oak, its softness is 16 per cent less than the latter and 21 per cent softer than hard maple. Wenge also has a hardness edge of 69 per cent than it.

Why does Jimmy want a cocobolo desk?

In the series Better Call Saul, Jimmy McGill wanted the special desk for his office when he started working at Davis & Main law firm. After he got fired, Cliff Main told him the desk was very rare, and no one else had one so expensive. Jimmy then wrote a $7,000 check to the firm for the desk and arranged for it to be brought to him.

An almost finished cocobolo desk. Photo: @boyaandrian on Twitter

Source: Twitter

What is Saul's desk?

Saul Goodman's desk in Better Call Saul is a cocobolo desk he obtained when he started working at a law firm. Despite its prominence in the show, the cocobolo desk Saul used might be something other than a genuine cocobolo desk, considering its rarity and size limitations.

The cocobolo desk is a captivating sight, primarily due to its surge in popularity thanks to its appearance on Better Call Saul. Renowned for quality and durability, furniture garners attention, especially desks from the wood specie. As demand rises, items from the wood specie at auctions are fetching increasingly higher prices.

READ ALSO: Top 10 rarest Jordans shoes ever made and their prices in 2023

As published on Briefly.co.za, Jordans have long been among the most coveted shoe brands globally, known for their rarity and immense value. Enthusiasts and collectors alike go to great lengths to acquire a pair.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High Colette Au Revoir is one of the rarest Jordan shoes. Initially reserved for store employees, this style is an unparalleled gem. Created in honour of the iconic Colette streetwear retailer, it remains unattainable at retail. Find rare shoes and their costs right here.

Source: Briefly News