Top 10 oldest buildings in the world and their fascinating stories
The world has hundreds of fascinating ancient structures that have stood the test of time. Some of them are among the oldest buildings in the world. They have existed for thousands of years and are now tourist attraction sites because of their unique designs and history.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Top 10 oldest buildings in the world
- 10. Newgrange - Ireland (3200-2900 BC)
- 9. Skara Brae - Scotland (3180 BC)
- 8. Pentre Ifan - Wales (3500 BC)
- 7. West Kennet Long Barrow - England (3650 BC)
- 6. Ggantija - Malta (3700 BC)
- 5. Knap of Howar - Scotland (3700 BC)
- 4. Monte d'Accoddi - Sardinia (4000-3650 BC)
- 3. Barnenez - France (4850 BC)
- 2. Göbekli Tepe - Türkiye ( 12000-8400 BC)
- 1. Theopetra's Cave - Greece (21000 BC)
- Frequently asked questions
Some of the oldest man-made structures on earth were built by manual labour using basic tools and locally available materials. Many countries have preserved these iconic buildings to enrich future generations with ancient traditions and appreciate the work of their forefathers.
Top 10 oldest buildings in the world
What was the first building ever built? Most of the oldest buildings on earth are in some of the most popular countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. David Allan Coe, a famous architect explained the significance of old buildings, he said:
“It is not the beauty of a building you should look at; it’s the construction of the foundation that will stand the test of time.”
Here is a list of ancient buildings, including their locations, stories, and estimated construction dates, as estimated by World Atlas, one of the largest publishing resources in geography.
|Building/structure
|Country
|Built in
|Newgrange
|Ireland
|3200-2900 BC
|Skara Brae
|Scotland
|3180 BC
|Pentre Ifan
|Wales
|3500 BC
|West Kennet Long Barrow
|England
|3650 BC
|Ggantija
|Malta
|3700 BC
|Knap of Howar
|Scotland
|3700 BC
|Monte d'Accoddi
|Sardinia
|4000-3650 BC
|Barnenez
|France
|4850 BC
|Göbekli Tepe
|Turkey
|12000-8400 BC
|Theopetra's Cave
|Greece
|21000 BC
Other renowned old structures include the Pyramid of Djoser, Egypt's oldest pyramid built between 2667 and 2648 BC, the Great Pyramid of Giza (2560 BC), and Iraq's Ziggurat of Ur (2100 BC). To enrich your knowledge, we delve into the details of the top 10 oldest buildings in the world.
10. Newgrange - Ireland (3200-2900 BC)
- Location: Boyne Valley, County Meath
- Built by: The Tuatha Dé Danann
- Materials: Stones
- Served as: Passage tomb
Newgrange is a Neolithic structure consisting of a large circular mound with an inner stone passageway and a cruciform chamber. The Tuatha Dé Danann reportedly built it as a burial place for their chief, Dagda Mór, and his three sons, as per Authentic Vacations.
9. Skara Brae - Scotland (3180 BC)
- Location: Sandwick, Orkney
- Built by: The Grooved Ware people
- Materials: Stones and animal bones
- Served as: Village
The structure was reportedly discovered in 1850 by William Watt after a violent storm washed away the top of the mound, revealing stone walls. It is a pre-historic settlement/village occupied by the Grooved Ware people, who were primarily pastoralists.
8. Pentre Ifan - Wales (3500 BC)
- Location: Parish of Nevern, Pembrokeshire
- Built by: Local communities
- Materials: Stones
- Served as: Tomb
Pentre Ifan is among the most famous UNESCO heritage sites and the largest and best-preserved Neolithic burial chamber in Wales. It comprises three upright stones, each topped by a massive capstone. Ancestors buried their dead in the tomb.
7. West Kennet Long Barrow - England (3650 BC)
- Location: West Kennett, Marlborough, Wiltshire
- Built by: Pastoralist communities
- Materials: Stones
- Served as: Burial chamber
The West Kennet Long Barrow is among the oldest monuments in our landscape. It comprises giant portal stones on a hilltop. Many bodies were reportedly buried in the tomb/barrow before it was closed in 2000 BC.
6. Ggantija - Malta (3700 BC)
- Location: Gozo island
- Built by: Local community, giants
- Materials: Stones
- Served as: Temple
The Ggantija is among the seven Megalithic Temples of Malta that have existed for thousands of years. It consists of two temples that serve as a central hub for gatherings, rituals, and traditional ceremonies to honour the gods. Some believe the stones were put there by giants.
5. Knap of Howar - Scotland (3700 BC)
- Location: Papa Westray Island, Orkney
- Built by: Local farmers
- Materials: Stones
- Served as: Farmstead
Knap of Howar consists of two oblong-shaped stones with hearths, pits, built-in cupboards and stone benches. It is one of the oldest standing stone buildings in north-west Europe. Knap of Howar inhabitants were reportedly pastoralists, farmers, and fisherfolk.
4. Monte d'Accoddi - Sardinia (4000-3650 BC)
- Location: Sassari, northern Sardinia
- Built by: Ozieri people
- Materials: Earth and limestones
- Served as: Temple, altar
Historians believe the Monte d'Accoddi served as an altar or temple for the local Ozieri community. The monument has a raised platform thought to have been the altar and is accessed through a ramp of around 25 m long.
3. Barnenez - France (4850 BC)
- Location: Northern Finistère, Brittany
- Built by: Local community
- Materials: Dry stone
- Served as: Burial site, venue for initiation ceremonies
The Cairn of Barnenez is considered the third-oldest structure in the world. It reportedly measures between 20m and 25m wide, 6m high, and 75m long, with two sets of tombs built in different eras but attached to each other. The stones have V-shaped engravings and dotted axes.
2. Göbekli Tepe - Türkiye ( 12000-8400 BC)
- Location: Sanliurfa province
- Built by: Ancient hunters/gatherers
- Materials: Limestone
- Served as: Temple
The Göbekli Tepe is the second-oldest building in Europe and on earth. It is also considered the world's first temple. The structure predates the discovery of metals, pottery and wheel.
Göbekli Tepe consists of T-shaped pillars carved from the adjacent limestone plateau. It also has a layer of smaller buildings with rectangular ground plans.
1. Theopetra's Cave - Greece (21000 BC)
- Location: Theopetra village, Thessaly
- Built by: Ancient Theopetra residents
- Materials: Limestone
- Served as: Housing and shelter
The Theopetra's Cave is the oldest standing building in the world. It is quadrilateral in shape, with small niches on its periphery. Geologists believe the cave served as a shelter for humans and animals, with the wall protecting them from cold winds.
Frequently asked questions
The above structures have been designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites to protect and preserve their culture and for education. The monuments generate millions of dollars for host countries through tourism.
- What is the oldest building in the world still in use? The Pantheon in Rome is still in use since Agrippa built it between 25 and 27 BC. It has served as a Roman Catholic church since the 7th century.
- What are the oldest still active buildings? They include Rome's The Pantheon, Sanchi Stupa in India, and the Theatre of Marcellus in Rome.
- What is the oldest house in the world? According to Guinness World Records, the world's oldest houses are at neolithic Çatalhöyük in Türkiye.
- What is the oldest building in the United States still in use? The Travel estimates that the Taos Pueblo structure in Taos, New Mexico, is the oldest in the US. The ancient settlement was built between 1000 AD and 1450 AD and is still inhabited.
- What is the largest ancient man-made structure in the world? The Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt is arguably the largest man-made structure and one of the wonders of Africa. It was built for Pharaoh Khufu between 2585 BC and 2560 BCE and is around 138m tall.
- What is the oldest building in Japan? Hōryū-ji is the oldest temple and the oldest building in Japan. The Culture Trip estimates it was built between 597CE and 607CE. Hōryū-ji is home to 180 of the country's national treasures.
The oldest buildings in the world have fascinating stories that make them unique and crucial for studying human history and heritage. The structures are also preserved for tourism, inviting people from across the globe to see the world's wonders.
