The 31 LEGO sets with the most pieces ever made: Top sets

In the vibrant world of LEGO, the quest for the most extensive sets has captivated builders and collectors alike. Some of the many impressive creations stand out for their size and the sheer number of pieces they contain. Explore some of the LEGO sets with the most pieces.

LEGO sets offer a unique blend of challenge and artistry. From towering structures to elaborate vehicles, these sets push the limits of imagination. Discover a LEGO set with the most pieces.

A list of the top 31 LEGO sets with the most pieces

Exploring LEGO sets with the most pieces reveals a treasure trove of creativity. Each set invites builders to embark on a captivating journey, piece by piece. They showcase intricate designs and provide hours of immersive fun and creativity.

Credible sources such as LEGO's official website, Brick Ranker and Brick Store greatly influenced the ranking of these LEGO sets that have the most pieces. They include:

LEGO set Pieces LEGO Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City 4,210 LEGO Art Harry Potter Hogwarts Crests 4,249 LEGO Tower Bridge 4,287 LEGO Notre-Dame de Paris 4,383 LEGO Lion Knights' Castle 4,514 LEGO Ghostbusters Firehouse Headquarters 4,634 LEGO Star Wars UCS Imperial Star Destroyer 4,784 LEGO Harry Potter Gringotts Wizard's Bench - Collector's Edition 4,801 LEGO Disney Castle 4,837 LEGO Ninjago City 4,867 LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collectors' Edition 5,129 LEGO Ultimate Collector's Millennium Falcon 5,197 LEGO Avengers Tower 5,201 LEGO Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser 5,374 LEGO Lord of the Rings: Barad-dûr 5,471 LEGO Icons Camp Nou - FC Barcelona 5,508 LEGO Harry Potter Diagon Alley 5,544 LEGO Ninjago City Gardens 5,685 Lego Creator Expert Real Madrid – Santiago Bernabéu Stadium 5,876

31. LEGO Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City

Set : 76271

: 76271 Pieces : 4,210

: 4,210 Release date: April 1, 2024

This LEGO Batman is one of the biggest LEGO sets ever in the world of animated series. The art set features a whopping 4,210-piece art collection. It also includes four minifigures - Batman, The Joker, Harley Quinn, and Catwoman - and a detachable Batmobile and Batwing.

30. LEGO Art Harry Potter Hogwarts Crests

Set : 31201

: 31201 Pieces: 4,249

4,249 Release date: November 1, 2020

Another ideal addition to your wizardly Harry Potter LEGO collection is the iconic Harry Potter crest. With this art set, you can construct a tile mosaic picture of the Hogwarts crest of your choice - Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw.

29. LEGO Tower Bridge

Set : 10214

: 10214 Pieces : 4,287

: 4,287 Release date: October 2010

Embark on an enchanting journey to recreate a near replica of London's most iconic bridge. This iconic set measures over 40 inches long and 17 inches high when complete. It also comes with a black London taxi, a red double-decker bus, a green car, and an iconic yellow truck.

28. LEGO Notre - Dame de Paris

Set : 21061

: 21061 Pieces : 4383

: 4383 Release date: June 1, 2024

This massive 22-minifigure LEGO creation of the historic building features authentic details, allowing builders to recreate the iconic cathedral in great detail. These details include the curved rear of the building, bell towers, rose windows, and the central spire surrounded by statues.

27. LEGO Lion Knights' Castle

Set: 10305

10305 Pieces : 4,514

: 4,514 Release date: August 3, 2022

This massive lion Knight's castle set has over 4,500 pieces and comes with 22 minifigures and five animals celebrating LEGO's 90th anniversary. When complete, it measures over 14 inches high, 17 inches wide, and 12 inches deep. The model has hidden passages, moveable walls, secret hideouts, a medieval drawbridge, and an open portcullis.

26. LEGO Ghostbusters Firehouse Headquarters

Set: 75827

75827 Pieces: 4,634

4,634 Release date: January 2016

This set features 4,634 pieces and nine minifigures, allowing fans to recreate scenes from the iconic Ghostbusters franchise. It features a red-bricked building, a detailed interior, and nine minifigures. The set also has a hinge that allows creators to look inside where there is enough room for the ECTO-1 (bought separately) to fit.

25. LEGO Star Wars UCS Imperial Star Destroyer

Set : 75252

: 75252 Pieces : 4784

: 4784 Release date: September 18, 2019

This mighty starship, featuring 4784 pieces, is an authentic to-scale replica of the Imperial Star Destroyer. It features swivelling guns, a tilting radar dish, and massive engine exhausts, making it an excellent addition for Star Wars fans. It measures over 17 inches high, 43 inches long, and 26 inches wide when completed.

24. Lego Harry Potter Gringotts Wizard's Bench - Collector's Edition

Set: 76417

76417 Pieces : 4801

: 4801 Release date: 2023

This epic Gringotts Wizarding Bank Construct recreates the famous bank from Harry Potter in 4801 pieces. The model's iconic features include spiral tracks leading to the vaults and Bellatrix's dungeon, where a hidden magical surprise awaits builders. Surprisingly, it allows you to expand the LEGO Diagon Alley street with the infamous bank.

23. LEGO Disney Castle

Set : 43222

: 43222 Pieces : 4837

: 4837 Release date: July 2023

Relive your childhood memories by recreating the classic magical Disney castle. This 4837-piece creation is the largest Disney LEGO set ever made. Unlike its predecessors, it features Disney's Snow White, Prince Florian, Cinderella, Prince Charming, Tiana, Prince Naveen, Rapunzel, and Flynn Ryder Minifigures.

22. LEGO Ninjago City

Set : 70620

: 70620 Pieces: 4,867

4,867 Release date: August 16, 2017

Delve into a thrilling 11 to 14-hour construction adventure as you construct this remarkable 4,867-piece urban landscape. Designed by the super talented Nick Vas, this iconic set depicts Ninjago City, a three-level brightly coloured city connected with a sliding elevator. It measures 19.3 x 23 x 7.5 inches.

21. Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collectors' Edition

Set : 76405

: 76405 Pieces : 5129

: 5129 Release date: August 2022

The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collectors' Edition is a 1:32 scale replica of the most iconic Wizarding World train. With an astounding 5129 parts, this creation's interior helps you relive your Harry Potter dream as it recreates several movie scenes from the enchanting world of Harry Potter.

20. Lego Ultimate Collector's Millennium Falcon

Set : 10179

: 10179 Pieces : 5197

: 5197 Release date: 2007

Before the 2017 Millennium Falcon, there was already a relatively large replica, the first Falcon ship. It measured 33 inches long, 22 inches wide, and 8 inches tall. With a whopping 5197 pieces, this creation is one of the largest LEGO sets of all time, making it a true masterpiece and a must-have for any true Star Wars collector.

19. LEGO Avengers Tower

Set: 76269

76269 Pieces : 5201

: 5201 Release date: November 24, 2023

The Avengers Tower is the most significant LEGO Marvel set ever released, making it an ideal collector item for an adult Marvel fan. The set has 5201 pieces and 31 minifigures, making it the set with the most minifigures ever. The complete model has 5,201 pieces and measures over 35.5 inches high, 13 inches wide, and 10 inches deep.

18. Lego Star Wars Venator - Class Republic Attack Cruiser

Set: 75367

75367 Pieces: 5374

5374 Release date: October 2023

If you are a Star Wars fan, this 2023 Star Wars UCS set is the perfect addition to your collection. The set, which measures 43 inches long, has 5,374 pieces, making it one of the most massive LEGO sets ever made. It has a display stand complete with an information plaque and a commemorative brick marking the 20th anniversary of the Clone Wars.

17. Lego Lord of the Rings: Barad-dûr

Set : 10333

: 10333 Pieces : 5471

: 5471 Release date: June 2024

The 83-centimetre-tall Barad-dûr dark tower set is the second-biggest Lord of the Rings set ever. The ten minifigures tower features details on each floor, culminating at the top, where the Eye of Sauron rotates and illuminates.

16. LEGO Icons Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

Set : 10284

: 10284 Pieces: 5508

5508 Release date: 2021

Since LEGO started releasing football-inspired models, Camp Nou, the stadium for FC Barcelona, has been the second largest in this series. Created with 5508 pieces, this set captures the whole stadium - from the pitch to the players' tunnel.

15. Lego Harry Potter Diagon Alley

Set : 75978

: 75978 Pieces : 5544

: 5544 Release date: August 2020

Spanning over a meter long, Diagon Alley is a recreation of the bustling wizarding shopping street from the fictional Harry Potter series. Additionally, you can separate it into four buildings and arrange it in any order to make the alley of your dreams.

14. Lego Ninjago City Gardens

Set : 71741

: 71741 Pieces : 5685

: 5685 Release date: February 2021

Delve into the vibrant world of Ninjago with the LEGO Ninjago City Gardens 71741 set. This set features a bustling metropolis filled with exciting adventures, including an ice cream shop, noodle house, museum, zen garden, Ninja control tower, and student apartment. It was released on the 10th anniversary of Lego Ninjago World.

13. Lego Creator Expert Real Madrid - Santiago Bernabéu Stadium

Set: 10299

10299 Pieces : 5876

: 5876 Release date: March 2022

This impressive creation features intricate details such as the stadium's iconic façade, lush green pitch, and even functional floodlights. Additionally, the massive LEGO Stadium can split in half, and the roof lifts off, giving you a view of the model's breathtaking interior.

12. Lego Creator Expert Taj Mahal

Set: 10189

10189 Pieces : 5,922

: 5,922 Release date: 2008

The LEGO set 10189 Taj Mahal, unveiled in 2008, is an exquisite masterpiece of the Taj Mahal. An astounding 5,922 pieces provide an intricate and rewarding construction experience.

11. LEGO Creator Expert Taj Mahal

Set: 10256

10256 Pieces : 5923

: 5923 Release date: August 2008

What better way to recreate the ivory-white marble mausoleum than with this 5923 LEGO Creator Expert Taj Mahal set? This impressive 20-inch (50cm) wide and 16-inch (40.6cm) tall model offers a mesmerising UNESCO World Heritage Site.

10. LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle

Set : 71043

: 71043 Pieces: 6020

6020 Release date: September 2018

With this massive Lego set, you can enter the magical world of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Brick Ranker states it was completed using over 6000 pieces, and the castle measures over 22 inches high, 27 inches wide, and 16 inches deep.

9. LEGO Ninjago City Markets

Set: 71799

71799 Pieces: 6,163

6,163 Release date: May 2023

Released in 2023, this epic set is a thrilling experience for collectors and children aged 14 and above. It features four floors and 21 minifigures, including a working cable car, blacksmiths, a karaoke club, and a rooftop food court.

8. LEGO Lord of the Rings: Rivendell

Set : 10316

: 10316 Pieces: 6,167

6,167 Release date: March 2023

Explore the enchanting realm of Rivendell with the classic LEGO Lord of the Rings Rivendell. Measuring over 15 inches high, 29.5 inches wide, and 19.5 inches deep, this piece of art is completed with 6,167 pieces and features 15 minifigures.

7. LEGO Star Wars UCS Razor Crest

Set: 75331

75331 Pieces : 6187

: 6187 Release date: October 2022

Measuring over 28 inches long, the creation is an authentic replica of Star Wars: The Mandalorian TV series. The top and engine of this fantastic starship set can be lifted off for easy viewing of the detailed interior. Additionally, it has a removable cockpit for access to the sleeping quarters.

6. LEGO Star Wars UCS AT-AT Walker

Set : 75313

: 75313 Pieces : 6785

: 6785 Release date: November 2011

One of the best Lego sets is the iconic Lego Star Wars UCS AT-AT, which measures 24.5 inches tall and 27 inches long. This Star Wars set can be opened on one side to reveal the interior cockpit and body, which can house an army of 40 minifigures.

5. LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon

Set: 75192

75192 Pieces: 7541

7541 Release date: October 2017

The Lego Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon is a near-exact replica of the legendary smuggler ship, measuring over 33 inches long, 22 inches wide, and 8 inches high. The Falcon's interior includes several sections, including the main hold, the rear compartment, the top gunnery station, and the cockpit.

4. LEGO Colosseum

Set: 10276

10276 Pieces : 9036

: 9036 Release date: November 2020

Designed to mimic the incredible architecture of the original Roman amphitheatre, this LEGO model measures over 10.5x20.5x23.5 inches. It features the real-life Colosseum in Rome, Italy, capturing the grandeur of its intricate arches, detailed facades, and underground chambers.

3. LEGO Titanic

Set: 10294

10294 Pieces : 9090

: 9090 Release date: October 2017

Immerse yourself in the nostalgia of recreating the original Titanic to a 1:200 scale. This captivating replica of the historic ocean liner includes all the features of the original ship - from the ship's bridge to the promenade deck to the swimming pool. It is the most extended LEGO set ever released, measuring around 4 feet (1.35 meters).

2. LEGO Eiffel Tower Paris

Set: 10307

10307 Pieces: 10,001

10,001 Release date: November 2022

Released in November 2022, the LEGO Eiffel Tower is the most significant LEGO architecture set, featuring 10,001 pieces. When entirely built, it is the tallest LEGO set ever made, measuring 1.5 m (59 inches) high. The creation, a near replica of the classic Paris landmark, features intricate latticework.

1. LEGO Art World Map

Set: 31203

31203 Pieces : 11695

: 11695 Release date: June 2021

What LEGO set has the most of one piece? The LEGO Art World Map is the largest Lego set, with 11,695 pieces. It measures over 25.5 inches high and 40.5 inches wide. Additionally, the world map sits on 40 interconnecting LEGO base plates and can be wall-mounted or displayed on a shelf in its brick-built frame.

What is the biggest LEGO set ever recorded?

The biggest LEGO set ever recorded by piece count is the LEGO Art World Map (set number 31203), which contains 11,695 pieces. Released in 2021, this set is designed for adult LEGO enthusiasts and allows builders to create a customisable world map.

Which LEGO set has the most blocks?

According to LEGO's official website, the LEGO Art World Map is the set with the most blocks. It boasts 11,695 LEGO bricks.

As you explore these remarkable LEGO sets with the most pieces, it is clear that each creation offers a unique journey for builders of all ages. From the World Map's artistic expression to the Eiffel Tower's architectural marvel, these sets showcase LEGO's commitment to innovation and creativity.

