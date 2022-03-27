Simply Maria Telenovela: Cast, full summary, plot story, theme song, episodes

Are you are a fan of Mexican soap operas? If so, then you must have watched Simply Maria on Televisa. Created by Ignacio Sada for Televisa, Simplemente Maria is a Mexican telenovela that initially hit the screens in 2015. The TV show is an adaptation of Simplemente María, which premiered in México in 1969. What is the story's plot?

One of the questions on anyone's mind when watching this YV show is. Will Maria marry Cristobal?



Simply Maria, a Mexican telenovela narrative, revolves around 127 episodes, and it features Maria, a struggling single mother trying to make ends meet by travelling to Buenos Aires.

She uses her skills to open her own thriving clothes boutique and eventually becomes a fashion designer after encountering some hostility along the way. This drama show won the TVyNovelas Award for Best Actress in 2017.

Simply Maria's Full summary

The Mexican soapie is the story of Maria, a beautiful, tough, and determined woman who comes from a low-income family. She is seduced by a man named Isauro, but Maria does not love him. When Maria learns that she is being pursued, she rushes to the city. Unfortunately, in the city, she only has one buddy named Pina.

Maria gets a job as a housekeeper, and she takes it seriously. While in the city, she meets and falls in love with a man named Alejandro. However, when Maria becomes pregnant, Alejandro disowns her, insisting on finishing his studies first. She becomes enraged and vows to raise her child alone.

After breaking up with Alejandro, Dona Felicitas takes her in and offers her a home. She takes advantage of the opportunity to pursue a career in fashion and design. Christobal, a man who had previously expressed interest in her, shows up. He adores her and is willing to give her the time she needs to repair her shattered heart.

Simplemente María originally aired in Peruvia, but there have been various adaptations to this 2015 drama series:

Peruvian version (1969)

(1969) Venezuelan version (1972)

Mexican version (1989)

Simply Maria's cast with images

Who are Simply Maria's characters? The show's success can be attributed to the outstanding performance of actors and actresses. So who are they? Below are their names with photos.

Claudia Álvarez as María Flores

Actress Claudia Álvarez arrives at the 2013 Latin Recording Academy Person Of The Year honouring Miguel Bose at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jason Merritt

She is a charming but naïve young lady who is compelled to leave her village because a man named Isauro was increasingly disturbing her feelings. This bright young lady with diverse skills, including the ability to sew, discovers new prospects in town, including love.

In the city, she meets Alejandro, who becomes her first love, but she also meets another man named Cristóbal. Cristóbal has a son called Juan Pablo, who is her inspiration.

José Ron (Alejandro Rivapalacios)

José Ron attends The 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at American Airlines Arena on November 19, 2020, in Miami, Florida. Photo: Rodrigo Varela

Since childhood, Alejandro has had access to everything, making his life quite extravagant. This is evident in how he chooses to study medicine to impress his parents and inherit his family's fortune. Despite his deep affection for Maria, he abandons her and neglects his child. Later in life, he marries a woman named Diana. He despises Cristóbal since he is often seen with Maria.

Ferdinando Valencia (Cristóbal Cervantes)

Ferdinando Valencia attends the Liverpool Fashion Fest Autumn/Winter 2016 at Televisa San Angel on September 1, 2016, in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Victor Chavez

He is a charming and modest individual. He's also a tutor, and he's always happy to help others. Because of Maria's beliefs, he falls in love with her and lends her a hand without asking anything. He recognizes Maria's feelings for Alejandro and respects her decision to reject him.

Ana Martin (Felicitas Cervantes)

Ana Martin poses for a photo during a press conference to present the movie Canela at Cinepolis University on April 08, 2013, in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Edgar Negrete

She is also one of Simply Maria's cast, the mother of Christobal. She adores her son, and when she discovers his relationship with Maria, she encourages him to open out to her. Aside from that, she is an accomplished chef who owns and operates a restaurant in town.

Humberto Elizondo (Adolfo Rivapalacios)

Humberto Elizondo poses for photos before the 100th show, the celebration of 'Maduras, Solteras y Desesperadas' red carpet at San Rafael Theatre on November 5, 2019, in Mexico City. Photo: Medios

Alejandro and Vanessa are his two children with Georgina, and he has a skewed personality and exaggerates everything, especially when it comes to his family. He pushes his son to follow in his footsteps and study medicine, just like he did. Despite his prejudice, he makes Alejandro accept responsibility for his son while also denying him the chance to date Maria.

Arleth Teran (Vanessa)

Arleth Teran poses for a photo at the red carpet of the movie No Eres Tu, Soy Yo as part of the Festival Internacional de Cine de la Ciudad de Chihuahua in Chihuahua, Mexico. Photo: Edgar Negrete

Arleth is a Mexican actress born on December 3 1976. In Simplemente Maria, she acts as Alejandro's sister, Vanessa. She is uncomfortable with Maria and Alejandro's relationship and does everything to keep them apart.

Other actors and actresses in the series include:

Sergio Acosta as El Zopilote

Michelle Ramaglia as Pina

Rodolfo Salerno as roberto

Carlos Bonavides as inocencio

Alejandra Robles as Lucia

Diana Golden as Thelma Lobato

Claudia Ortega as Belen Sanchez

Is Simply Maria a movie?

No, It is a TV series featuring a lady torn between three men in her life (Alejandro, Christobal, and Rodrigo). She has to choose one of them to be her life partner. So she calls the three of them to her house and chooses one.

Can I watch Simplemente María online for free?

You can just watch the 127 episodes of the TV series online, but you may need to register and log in to watch.

Is Simplemente María 1989 on DVD?

Yes, you can get Simply Maria Telenovela complete Dvd Hd at $1 799 and have it delivered to your location.

Simply Maria is just one of the Mexican Telenovela that would leave you glued to your screen in anticipation of the next episode. The story of Maria is also captivating, and the rest of the cast make the show one of the most exciting on TV at the moment.

