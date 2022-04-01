Are you geared up for another new month? The enticing drama on The River 3 on Mzansi Magic is back with a line-up of thrilling episodes. Lindiwe does not care and is ready to do anything as long as Andile is protected. Keep reading the following The River 3 on Mzansi Magic Teasers for more juicy details on how the drama unfolds.

The River 3 on Mzansi Magic episodes has Lindiwe's worst fears becoming a reality. Who will Cobra use as an alibi? The River 3 on Mzansi Magic teasers for April 2022 highlight how these parties face their problems head-on.

The River 3 on Mzansi Magic Teasers

Will Khabzela accept what the cops find? Lindani regrets trusting Lindiwe with personal information on his marriage. But did Tumi cheat on Lindani? Read on for more details to discover how The River 3 on Mzansi Magic story line will unfold.

1st April 2021, Friday: Episode 135 (The end of the road)

Lindiwe gives matchmaking a new look. Someone's offenses and deceits finally catch up with him.

4th April 2021, Monday: Episode 136 (A grievous mistake)

Lindiwe's plot fails to materialize, and her worst fears come to fruition. Cobra makes an error that could cost the life of a dear one.

5th April 2021, Tuesday: Episode 137 (A son's wound)

Cobra has to pay dearly for his mistakes. Lindiwe finds herself between a rock and a wall as she is forced to watch Andile drown, and there is nothing she can do.

6th April 2021, Wednesday: Episode 138 (The devil's brood)

Lindiwe finds some information that may come in handy for Andile.

7th April 2021, Thursday: Episode 139 (Same motive)

Cobra finds an alibi using a loved one, while Lindiwe is determined to destroy an enemy.

8th April 2021, Friday: Episode 140 (At any cost)

Lindiwe does not care whose lives she destroys as long as Andile is protected. Cobra does his best to ensure someone feels like a part of the family.

11th April 2021, Monday: Episode 141 (Little frictions)

Lindani and Tumi are in disagreement regarding their future. Khabzela goes out of his way to impress his loved ones and friends.

12th April 2021, Tuesday: Episode 142 (Surprises)

When Tumi thought he had seen it all, Lindani drops a massive bomb. Khabzela's success is a motivation for his close friends.

13th April 2021, Wednesday: Episode 143 (Shortsighted)

Khabzela's plan does not work out as expected but giving up is not an option. Tumi rushes in to calm Lindani.

14th April 2021, Thursday: Episode 144 (Dare to dream)

Lindani gets a hold of crucial information about Tumi that makes him feel uneasy. Khabzela receives surprising news that he could see his future taking a different turn.

15th April 2021, Friday: Episode 145 (Dare to dream)

Khabzela may have celebrated his achievement too soon. Lindani regrets letting in Lindiwe on matters about his marriage.

18th April 2021, Monday: Episode 146 (Fire)

Khabzela's joy is short-lived, while Lindiwe spills the beans on Tumi's marriage to Lindani.

19th April 2021, Tuesday: Episode 147 (Love wins)

Lindani is swept away by Tumi's plans for their future. Khabzela is having a hard time comprehending the cop's findings.

20th April 2021, Wednesday: Episode 148 (At all cost)

Khabzela fails to take heed and does the unthinkable. Lindani and Tumi's marriage seems to be worsening.

21st April 2021, Thursday: Episode 149 (Defeat)

Khabzela allows frustration to get the better part of her while Tumi gives in to her desires.

22nd April 2021, Friday: Episode 150 (Tears and secrets)

Lindani changes her mind while things fail to work in Tumi's favour. Khabzela causes havoc when his family and friends are ready to support him.

25th April 2021, Monday: Episode 151 (I need help!)

Tumi's acceptance awes Andile, while Khabzela's loss is leeway for more trouble.

26th April 2021, Tuesday: Episode 152 (Hands-on!)

Tumi is left with no option but to find a solution to her marital problems. Khabzela's buddies are willing to assist him despite his dealing with grief and state of confusion.

27th April 2021, Wednesday: Episode 153 (Car trouble)

Khabzela's actions are uncontrollable, while Lindani starts adding the dots together.

28th April 2021, Thursday: Episode 154 (Determination and care)

Lindani will go to any lengths to find out why Tumi went astray. Khabzela's family and friends are concerned about his state of mind and what could follow.

29th April 2021, Friday: Episode 155 (More than meets the eye)

Khabzela finds himself between a wall and a rock. Lindani suspects that Tumi has been unfaithful and decides to take matters into his own hands.

Lindiwe

Lindiwe gets hold of information about Andile. However, she will go to any lengths to save those who mean the world to her. But can Lindani keep a secret, mainly when it revolves around marriage?

Khabzela

Khabzela's determination in life sees him almost attaining his dreams in life. Admittedly, things do not look bright for him, but determination is crucial. Moreover, he has a strong support system that will carry him through the challenges in life.

As evident from these exciting The River 3 on Mzansi Magic Teasers, you and your loved ones can be sure of having thrilling weekdays at 19h00 on Mzansi Magic.

