Meghan Markle is still not on talking terms with her father, Thomas Markle, and as a result, he is yet to meet his grandchildren

Thomas said that although he wants to see his grandchildren, he will not turn to the law even though he received advice from lawyers on the matter

This was in complete contradiction to another statement he made earlier this year, saying he was indeed considering legal action

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Meghan Markle's strained relationship with her a father, Thomas Markle, is still hitting the newspaper headlines and now UK tabloid, Express, reported that he hopes to one day see his grandchildren, but he won't get lawyers involved to make it happen.

Meghan Markel's dad hopes to see his grandchildren soon. Image: Meghan Markle/ABC News and Frame Grab via Getty Images and Thomas Markle/Good Morning Britain

Source: Getty Images

In a previous interview with Fox News earlier this year, Thomas said he was considering legal action against the Sussexes for visitation rights to see his two grandchildren, two-year-old Archie Harrison and five-month-old Lilibet Diana.

But now he has backtracked on his initial comment and the Express reported that he said the following:

"I’ve been told by several lawyers that grandparents have sued to see their grandchildren and won in California. I’m not going to do that. I’m not going to do that. "I don’t want to involve my grandchildren as pawns in a game. They’re not part of a game. They’re my grandchildren - I want to see my grandchildren.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The 77-year-old has never met his grandchildren because Meghan has broke all contact with her father in the weeks leading up to her 2018 wedding. The rift started after it was revealed that Thomas staged a number of photographs of himself for the paparazzi.

Meghan Markle’s dad claims that he learned of Lilibet's birth over the radio

In related new, Briefly News previously reported that Thomas Markle claims that he was shocked to learn that his daughter had given birth to her second child over the radio.

He didn't understand why his daughter and son-in-law were so distant from him that they wouldn't even let him know the good news personally.

Thomas wants to mend fences between himself and his daughter and Prince Harry. He said he hasn't spoken to his daughter since two days before her royal wedding to Harry in May 2018.

He hopes that one day he will be able to meet his grandchildren and reckons that he would make a pretty good grandpa according to Huffington Post.

Source: Briefly.co.za